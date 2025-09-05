Credit cards are a great tool if used wisely and with prudence. If you plan your expenses well and can avoid mindless spending, credit cards can offer a lot of benefits as well as rewards. For frequent travellers, credit cards can turn out to be a boon. This is because they provide emergency funds to the holders and also bring in many rewards. However, the big question is: Which are the credit cards best suited for travelers?

Here is the list of five cards that carry extra reward points and cashback.

1. HDFC Bank Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card

The HDFC Bank Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card offers a free night award and 10 ELITE night credits. A person becomes eligible for this on the first transactionof Rs 500 or by paying the fee on the card. They also get Marriott Bonvoy Points.

2. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card

It offers five EDGE miles on travel and 2 miles on other transactions. Once the spends reach Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the cardholder is eligible for its silver, gold, and platinum tiers of reward points.

3. SBI Card ELITE

Cardholders can earn bonus reward points worth Rs 12500 every year. It also gives free movie tickets worth Rs 6000 every year, and transactions make the cardholder qualify for at least two tickets per booking every month.

4. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card

With this card, HDFC Bank provides annual memberships to Club Marriott, Times Prime, Swiggy One, and MMT Black. One can get good offers on flight tickets and hotel bookings using this card on HDFC Smartbuy.

5. ICICI Bank Emerald Private Metal Credit Card

ICICI Bank provides reward points for every Rs 200 spent using this card. One can earn 1000 reward points per category per statement.