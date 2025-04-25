A high-stakes alert has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after high-quality counterfeit ₹500 notes were found in circulation.

The fake notes are so close to genuine ones that only a minor typo in “Reserve Bank of India” offers a clue. These details show how this typo could be the difference between legitimate and fraudulent currency, and what this means for your wallet.

A security alert from the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent shockwaves across financial institutions. Based on intelligence inputs, the MHA has identified a fresh batch of high-quality counterfeit ₹500 notes that have entered the Indian market.

Security alert over ₹500 notes

Intelligence reports flag near-perfect fakes—with one critical flaw: the word “reserve” is misspelt as “rsarve” on the note. The alert, marked “high importance,” has been sent to bodies like the DRI, CBI, NIA, and SEBI.

Agencies say detecting these notes is extremely tough, as they look and feel almost genuine. A sample image has been shared for identification, and the public has been urged to report any suspicious cash immediately.

Officials admit the actual volume of fake notes is likely much higher than what's been reported.

In parliament, the government said laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and bodies like FICN Coordination group (FCord), and the terror funding and fake currency (TFFC) cell are in place to combat currency fraud.

But the sophistication of this fake batch has renewed calls for vigilance and public awareness.

(With inputs from the agencies)