Cordelia Cruises eyes rapid expansion, plans 2 new ships: CEO Jurgen Bailom to WION

Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is all set for an aggressive expansion as it looks to tap into India's growing cruise tourism market, with plans to add two new ships and expand its footprint across domestic and international destinations. In an exclusive interview with WION, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom said India remains one of the most promising cruise markets globally, despite the sector still being at a nascent stage. "India's cruise market is still largely untapped," Bailom said, noting that the country's long coastline, rising disposable incomes and expanding middle class present significant opportunities for growth.

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The company is planning to raise ₹585 crore through the IPO, with the bulk of proceeds earmarked for fleet expansion. A significant portion will go towards acquiring and leasing the Sky and Sun vessels.

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The company currently operates a single cruise ship under the Cordelia Cruises brand and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet. Bailom said the first ship is expected to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.

According to him, the company has spent the last five years developing and testing cruise routes across India and Southeast Asia. Its itineraries currently cover destinations including Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Bailom said Cordelia Cruises has built its offerings specifically around Indian travellers, setting it apart from many international cruise operators.