Claudia Goldin awarded Nobel Prize in economics for research on women's labour market impact

StockholmEdited By: Shashwat SankrantiUpdated: Oct 09, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

This esteemed recognition, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was awarded to Professor Claudia Goldin in acknowledgment of her extensive research contributions to the understanding of women's roles and outcomes in the labor market.

Harvard University's Professor Claudia Goldin has been honoured with the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2023, as announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

This esteemed recognition, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was awarded to Goldin in acknowledgment of her extensive research contributions to the understanding of women's roles and outcomes in the labor market.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences commended Goldin's groundbreaking work, stating that she has significantly advanced the world's comprehension of women's labour market results.

Goldin becomes the 55th laureate of this prestigious award and only the third woman, after Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019, to receive this honour since its establishment in 1969.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the Academy highlighted Goldin's remarkable contributions, emphasising her meticulous examination of historical data and the presentation of new and unexpected insights.

Her research, in the words of the Nobel committee, deepened our insights into the factors influencing women's opportunities in the labour market, particularly the impact of marriage and household responsibilities.

Goldin's studies underscore that change in labour market dynamics occurs gradually, as career choices are influenced by expectations that may evolve over time.

Her research has global relevance, with similar patterns observed in numerous countries, offering valuable insights into labour markets of the past, present, and future.

