Claude's Cowork chaos: $285B vanishes as markets question Software's future

Markets had their worst software selloff in years on Monday, erasing $285 billion in market value, after Anthropic released plugins that let its Claude AI handle legal contracts, sales research, and financial analysis without human supervision.



The storm hit everything from legacy software giants to Indian outsourcers. Thomson Reuters lost $8.2 billion in a single day, its steepest drop ever. Infosys fell 8%, TCS 6%, and the Nifty IT index shed Rs 1.9 lakh crore, dropping below Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time in months.

What tensed investors wasn’t the technology itself. It was realising that companies might soon pay for one AI agent instead of ten software licenses, or a hundred consulting hours.

What changed on January 30

Anthropic launched Claude Cowork on January 12 as a desktop tool for non-coders. Users could tell it to draft documents, analyse spreadsheets, or organise files. Handy, but not revolutionary. Then came the plugins.

On January 30, the company open-sourced 11 specialised add-ons on GitHub: contract reviews, NDA screening, compliance checks, legal briefings, sales prospecting, CRM integration, financial modelling, and marketing automation.

The AI could now execute multi-step workflows autonomously, plan tasks, spawn sub-processes, and deliver results.

“When we released Claude Code, we expected developers to use it for coding,” Anthropic explained in a blog post. “They did, and then quickly began using it for almost everything else. This prompted us to build Cowork: a simpler way for anyone, not just developers, to work with Claude in the very same way.” That “same way” is the problem for software companies. Claude doesn’t just assist anymore. It executes.

The billable-hour apocalypse

Traders coined a new term Monday: “SaaSpocalypse.” Goldman Sachs’ software basket plunged 6%, matching its worst day since April’s tariff selloff. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.4% before recovering to close 1.6% down. Financial services stocks tumbled 7%.

Indian IT services took the hardest hit. These companies built empires on delivering skilled labour for tasks AI can now automate. HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree fell 5-7%, Wipro dropped 4%. The Nifty IT index posted its worst month since October 2008, down 15% in January alone.

Panic or prophecy?

Industry experts watching the carnage split on whether markets overreacted or saw the future clearly.

Adv. Varun Singh, founder and managing partner at Foresight Law Offices India, believes the selloff reflects shifting value perception rather than immediate extinction. “The way the market’s reacted demonstrates the speed with which AI programs are altering people’s ideas of what software should cost,” Varun said.

“The substantial decline suggests concern that AI can consolidate various SaaS roles into one smart unit, leading to fewer tools being necessary to do specialised tasks.” But he sees evolution, not apocalypse.

“This doesn’t mean big, established SaaS firms will suddenly become obsolete. The core systems remain deeply implemented and critical to business success across verticals. The actual disruption will materialise in value distribution, with businesses favouring platforms that combine legal, operational, and strategic intelligence.

Consequently, incumbents will be forced to either evolve or risk margin compression rather than outright extinction.”

Suyash Lahoti, partner at Wit & Chai group, believes investors missed the point. The threat isn’t software becoming irrelevant overnight, he argues. It’s that business models built on selling tools plus manpower face a shift.

“AI tools like Claude Cowork don’t magically replace large SaaS players immediately,” Lahoti said. “What they replace are inefficient layers, repetitive workflows, businesses that build scale on human effort rather than differentiated thinking.”

He draws parallels to marketing’s evolution over the past decade. Tools didn’t kill advertising agencies; agencies that refused to adapt killed themselves. The winners focused on strategy and creativity while letting technology handle execution. “AI won’t take away all jobs,” Lahoti said. “It will take away complacency.”

Umair Mohammed, founder-CEO of Nitro Commerce, sees deeper structural shifts. Having built both SaaS and AI systems for years, he believes this marks a fundamental break, not a temporary panic.

“Agentic AI now threatens business models anchored in human-hour economics,” Mohammed said. Studies suggest 40% of work tasks are automatable. The World Economic Forum projects that over 90 million roles could be displaced by 2030 if reskilling doesn’t keep pace.

But Mohammed’s warning cuts both ways. The real danger isn’t AI replacing jobs, it’s organisations deploying it without ethics, governance, or transition plans. “If used responsibly, AI amplifies human intelligence,” he said. “Used recklessly, it destabilises work, trust, and economies faster than we’re prepared to manage.”

The evolution argument

Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder and CIO at LS Digital, argues markets are pricing in capability shifts, not immediate death. “Market reactions often exaggerate the immediate impact,” Ganganna said. “What they’re reacting to is intelligence becoming embedded directly into workflows rather than sitting as a layer on top of software.”

He doesn’t see established platforms disappearing overnight. Their roles will evolve, he argues. Value shifts from feature-heavy software to outcome-focused systems that compress decision time and reduce cognitive effort.

For his marketing teams, that means faster synthesis, better first drafts, and more informed judgment. The competitive edge comes from interpreting signals quickly, shaping narratives, and acting with confidence, not from managing platforms or producing volume.

“The winners will integrate AI with domain expertise, governance, and human accountability,” Ganganna added. “Not treat it as a substitute for software or people.”

What markets are really saying

Anthropic’s documentation for its legal plugin explicitly states: “All outputs should be reviewed by licensed attorneys.” The company frames itself as an assistant, not a replacement.

Markets spent Monday pricing in a different scenario, one where AI providers don’t stop at selling infrastructure but capture application revenue directly. The numbers support investor concern. Claude Code reportedly reached nearly $1 billion in annual recurring revenue within months of launch. Anthropic is preparing a $20 billion fundraise at a reported $350 billion valuation. The $285 billion wipeout delivered a clear message: AI is no longer just supporting software, it’s absorbing entire workflows.

Lahoti frames the choice starkly: “Will AI disrupt SaaS? Absolutely. Will it replace the giants? Highly unlikely. The winners will rebuild their offerings around AI rather than bolt it on as a feature. The losers will be companies selling time, manpower, or basic automation dressed up as innovation.”

Ganganna puts it differently but arrives at the same place: “This reinforces the need to design operations where AI augments thinking. The competitive edge comes from embedding AI into planning and performance interpretation while retaining human judgment over brand, ethics, and long-term equity.”