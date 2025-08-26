Chinese Ambassador claims 20 per cent growth in Indian exports to China

A day before Donald Trump's additional tariff on Indian exports to the US takes effect, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said on Tuesday that New Delhi's exports to Beijing grew 20 per cent in the April-July quarter, including petroleum, electronic goods, and agricultural products.

"India's goods exports to China witnessed a robust 20% year-on-year increase between April-July this year, reaching $5.76 billion. Petroleum: 2x to $883 million; Electronic goods: up 202.7% to $521 million; Agriculture: oil meals (+2,656.1%), rice (+1,383.3%), oil seeds (+1,791.7%)," he wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US because New Delhi has been buying oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Earlier this month, Feihong slammed the United States for imposing tariffs against several countries, including India, without naming Donald Trump.

He wrote on X: "Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for a two-day official trip on August 31. After being invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.

Despite tensions between India and China in Eastern Ladakh since 2020, the countries' trade continued unabated. India's imports of Chinese goods grew leaps and bounds, but so did the trade deficit. According to the Indian Embassy's data, India and China's trade deficit has also been increasing. In 2021-2022, it was $73.01. In 2022-2023, it was $83.20; in 2023-2024, it was $85.08, and in 2024-2025, it was $99.21.