China threatens legal action over US chip curbs amid 90-day tariff truce

Beijing has issued a stern warning to companies and individuals who implement recent US restrictions targeting Chinese AI chips, threatening legal consequences as the tech standoff between the two economic superpowers escalates.



According to Reuters, China’s Commerce Ministry stated that those enforcing the latest US guidance on chip usage may face “corresponding legal liabilities”. The ministry accused the United States of enacting “discriminatory restrictive measures” against Chinese technology firms.

The warning follows new US guidance last week, advising companies against using Ascend AI chips developed by Huawei’s Shenzhen-based unit, citing potential violations of US export control laws. These chips, critical to China’s AI ambitions, are the latest flashpoint in the intensifying tech war between Washington and Beijing.



A ministry spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, urged the US to “abide by international economic and trade rules” and to respect other nations’ right to technological progress.

US-China chip & AI tensions

The legal threat is the latest salvo in a broader power struggle that has seen semiconductors evolve from commercial commodities to national security assets.

As reported by the US Department of Commerce, Washington has implemented a series of restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced chipmaking tools and design software.

These steps are part of a national security strategy to contain Beijing’s progress in sensitive areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cyber warfare.

In response, Chinese state media including Xinhua have outlined government-led efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production, with billions of dollars being poured into homegrown alternatives.



At the heart of this push lies Huawei’s Ascend chip series, which industry analysts at Counterpoint Research say could rival offerings from US firms like NVIDIA in the coming years.

According to Huawei’s product data, the Ascend chips power everything from data centers to deep learning algorithms, making them central to China’s ambition to dominate the AI race. For the US, however, that dominance poses a strategic threat.

Trump tariff fiasco

The chip showdown unfolds against a backdrop of prolonged trade hostilities. President Donald Trump this year reintroduced steep tariffs on Chinese goods, reigniting fears of another full-blown trade war.

As reported by Bloomberg, the United States had imposed a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, citing unfair subsidies and market distortion. In retaliation, China’s Finance Ministry responded with 125 per cent tariffs on key US exports, including agricultural products and microchips.

The escalation led to urgent high-level negotiations in Geneva. According to Bloomberg, the two sides have since agreed to a temporary 90-day truce, effective immediately.

The US has cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while China has lowered its tariffs on US goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

These concessions were brokered during talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The agreement also includes the suspension of certain non-tariff retaliatory measures.

However, tariffs tied to sensitive issues, such as those concerning fentanyl components and farm subsidies remain in effect.

What lies ahead?



Beijing’s threat of legal retaliation over chip restrictions suggests that even with lowered tariffs, tensions are far from resolved. The latest developments indicate that economic interdependence has taken a backseat to strategic competition.



As both sides navigate this 90-day window, analysts warn that failure to reach broader consensus could trigger a renewed cycle of retaliatory measures, disrupting global supply chains, spooking markets, and stalling innovation.

With global tech firms and investors watching closely, the outcome of these negotiations may well shape the future of international trade, innovation, and digital power structures for years to come.