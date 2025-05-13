Chinese President Xi Jinping announced bold new initiatives aimed at deepening ties between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) nations during his address at the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum in Beijing.

Xi’s remarks come at a time when the region is grappling with increased pressure from the United States, particularly under the Trump administration, as the US continues to intensify trade wars and regional influence efforts.

The developments at the CELAC forum came just one day after the US and China reached a 90-day truce on tariffs, which many analysts view as a significant de-escalation in the ongoing trade war between the two economic giants.

Xi's proposals, which include a substantial credit line and a push for stronger trade and economic partnerships, underscore China's growing ambition to be seen as a more reliable global partner than the US in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

A battle for influence

In his address, Xi vowed to expand China’s influence in the LAC region by offering a 66 billion yuan (approximately $9.2 billion) credit line to support LAC's development. He also announced visa-free access to five countries within the region, though he did not specify which nations would benefit. These moves are part of China’s broader strategy to fortify its presence in Latin America.

The Chinese president emphasised that trade wars are counterproductive, stressing that “there are no winners in tariff wars” and highlighting China’s role as an advocate for multilateralism and international fairness. As Latin American nations struggle with the fallout from rising US tariffs under President Trump, Xi’s statements underscored Beijing’s effort to position itself as a counterweight to Washington’s increasingly aggressive and protectionist stance.

Xi also outlined measures to increase Chinese imports of goods from Latin America, especially high-quality products, in an effort to support the region’s diverse economies beyond traditional resource exports like oil, iron ore, and soybeans. China has increasingly invested in sectors such as clean energy, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence (AI), sectors where Xi is keen to expand cooperation with LAC countries.

In a nod to the growing demand for infrastructure investments, Xi reiterated China's commitment to supporting regional development projects, with a particular focus on clean energy. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has already seen multiple Latin American countries join, was positioned as an opportunity for LAC nations to modernise and diversify their economies.

China’s growing presence irks US

The US has ramped up efforts to curtail China’s growing influence in Latin America. Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has visited multiple countries in the region, urging governments to limit their ties with Beijing. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused China of manipulating the region’s strategic assets, particularly the Panama Canal, and has sought to restrict Chinese investments in infrastructure projects across the continent.

China’s involvement in Latin America, particularly its investments in key infrastructure projects, has become a point of contention in Washington. However, Beijing’s expanded role in the region continues to grow.

In his remarks, Xi refrained from directly mentioning President Trump or his administration, but his criticism of unilateralism and protectionism made his stance clear. "Only through unity and cooperation can countries safeguard global peace and stability and promote worldwide development and prosperity," Xi said.

The trade war between the US and China has spilled into Latin America, forcing countries in the region to navigate a delicate balancing act. Many Latin American nations rely heavily on exports to both China and the US, making them vulnerable to the impacts of tariffs and trade restrictions.

One of the most striking elements of Xi’s speech was his strong condemnation of "bullying" in international relations. Xi’s declaration that “there are no winners in tariff wars” was a pointed critique of President Trump’s aggressive trade policies, which have rattled markets and strained global supply chains.

“Bullying and hegemony will only lead to self-isolation,” Xi said, emphasising that such tactics were not conducive to long-term global stability. The Chinese leader's remarks echoed the sentiments of many Latin American officials who have grown weary of US economic pressure and political interference. By framing China as an alternative to US economic dominance, Xi aims to offer Latin American nations a pathway toward greater autonomy and prosperity.

This message was further underscored by the participation of prominent Latin American leaders such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, all of whom were present at the forum. These leaders have voiced their support for deeper economic cooperation with China, and some have even joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which seeks to improve infrastructure and trade connectivity across continents.

Boric, in particular, emphasised the need for a “horizontal” dialogue between civilizations, one that moves away from authoritarianism and imperialism. His comments reflect the sentiment in many parts of Latin America, where there is growing frustration with US dominance in the region and a desire for more equitable partnerships.

A new chapter for Latin America-China ties

The strengthening of economic ties between China and Latin America is poised to continue, especially as many LAC countries seek to diversify their trade partnerships and reduce their reliance on the US amid growing uncertainties in its policies and its protectionist stance. With the expansion of infrastructure projects and increasing Chinese investment in key industries, the relationship between China and Latin America is evolving rapidly.

Xi’s speech also highlighted the role of China as a global leader in emerging sectors like clean energy and high-tech industries. As part of its broader diplomatic outreach, China has sought to position itself as a champion of multilateralism, offering an alternative to US protectionism and isolationism.

In the face of rising US tariffs and mounting pressures, Latin America now finds itself at a crossroads. As China offers financial support, new trade opportunities, and a more multilateral approach, it seems clear that many countries in the region will continue to look eastward for new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies)