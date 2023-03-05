China sets modest economic growth of 5% for 2023

At the annual session of the National People's Congress on Sunday, China set a modest economic target of "around 5 per cent" for 2023 as it braces for several challenges, including weakening demand for Chinese exports, crackdown on the private sector.

Making the announcement, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang stressed on the need for economic stability and expanding consumption. He also said that China is looking to set a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.

He set a budget deficit target at 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), widening from a goal of around 2.8 per cent last year.

"We should give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption," said Li, whose speech lasted for almost an hour in the opening session of the parliament, which will function till March 13, according to Reuters news agency.

Intelligence chiefs from 25 countries hold meeting in India

"The incomes of urban and rural residents should be boosted through multiple channels. We should stabilize spending on big-ticket items and promote recovery in consumption of consumer services," he was quoted as saying.

Last year, China grew by just 3 per cent, one of its worst performances in decades, as it continued to reel under three years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Also read | China increases its military budget to 7.2 per cent for 2023

In his work report, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the need for economic stability and expanding consumption, setting a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.

The GDP target of 5 per cent was lower than the average forecasts of economists who predicted a goal in the range of 5.5-6 per cent.

"China's economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth," Li said.

He warned that “uncertainties in the external environment are on the rise”, noting high global inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)