China reshapes soybean trade amid economic slump and rising tensions with the US

China, the world’s largest importer of soybeans, is undergoing a strategic shift in its agricultural trade practices, largely in response to a domestic glut of soybean oil and intensifying trade tensions with the United States. Once reliant on American soybeans, China is now exploring alternative supply chains to reduce its dependence on US imports, a trend that marks a significant departure from long-established trade flows. In the first half of 2024, China exported a surprising 127,000 tonnes of soybean oil, already surpassing full-year expectations. These exports, primarily bound for markets in South Korea, Malaysia, and India, are a response to domestic overproduction.

Rising global demand for biofuels, particularly in the US, has boosted soybean oil prices, allowing China to capitalise on surplus stock while meeting the needs of its own biodiesel market. At the same time, China is increasingly turning to soybean meal imports from Argentina, testing deliveries for the first time after years of trade disruptions. This shift in China’s soybean strategy reflects broader economic concerns. As Chinese consumers cut back on dining out and livestock demand wanes, the country is looking to find ways to streamline its imports and avoid future disruptions linked to ongoing trade conflicts with Washington.

US soybean exports hit hard by Chinese pivot

The US, once the dominant supplier of soybeans to China, now faces a dramatic decline in market share. In 2009, the US accounted for 51 per cent of China's soybean imports. By 2024, this share has fallen to just 21 per cent, as Beijing turns to Brazil and Argentina for more competitive alternatives. The shift comes as China seeks to mitigate risks associated with potential trade wars, especially following the strained relationship between Washington and Beijing during the Trump administration.

In 2024, Chinese processors are notably bypassing US soybeans entirely, with no cargoes booked for February and March 2025. Instead, Brazil’s production, set to reach 169.3 million tonnes, and Argentina’s growing share, projected at 4.1 million tonnes, are filling the void. Brazil’s infrastructure investments, such as the $2.5 billion modernisation of the Port of Santos, and Argentina's move to reduce export tariffs have positioned these countries as formidable competitors, threatening the US soybean market’s long-term viability.

The impact on agribusiness and investment strategies

This shift is not only reshaping global soy trade but also creating new opportunities and risks for agribusinesses and investors. US agribusinesses are looking to Southeast Asia and renewable fuels to offset losses from China, but this will likely not fully recover the lost market share. Brazilian agribusinesses, benefiting from lower production costs and a favourable exchange rate, are in a strong position, though they face potential regulatory risks from the European Union’s new deforestation laws, set to take effect in late 2025.

Argentina’s agribusiness sector, despite facing internal challenges such as inflation and currency volatility, remains a key player. However, its ability to maintain growth hinges on improving its domestic economic situation and port efficiency. For investors, the key will be diversification, hedging against geopolitical risks, volatility in soybean markets, and supply chain disruptions. Opportunities include investing in Brazilian infrastructure or targeting US firms that are tapping into renewable fuel markets.