China imposes sanctions on US defence giants amid growing Taiwan tensions

In response to the recent approval of a $300 million arms sale to Taiwan by the US State Department, China announced on Sunday that it would impose sanctions on five American military manufacturers, Reuters reported.

The move adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between the two global powers.

China perceives Taiwan as part of its territory, a stance vehemently rejected by Taiwan's democratically elected government.

The impending sanctions were unveiled just days before Taiwan's crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, which Beijing has framed as a pivotal choice between war and peace.

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, these sanctions are a direct response to arms deals that "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously jeopardise peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

The focal point of China's discontent lies in the US State Department's green light for the sale of equipment designed to bolster Taiwan's tactical information systems.

This move has further strained diplomatic ties, fuelling Beijing's suspicion of foreign interference in what it considers a domestic matter.

The targeted companies facing sanctions include BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations, AeroVironment, Viasat, and Data Link Solutions.

China's measures will involve freezing the assets of these companies and prohibiting any individuals or entities within its borders from engaging with them.

