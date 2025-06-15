Central banks set to hold rates amid trade disruptions, Central Asian tensions

Global central banks representing economies that account for nearly two-fifths of global output are expected to keep interest rates steady in the coming week, as policymakers grapple with an uncertain outlook shaped by escalating trade disputes and renewed geopolitical instability.

With fresh tensions flaring between Israel and Iran and continuing disruptions from protectionist policies led by the US, central bankers appear to be exercising extreme caution.

Officials in the US, UK, Japan, Norway, and Brazil are among those expected to pause any immediate monetary shifts. The sentiment is mirrored by the Paris-based OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), which recently downgraded its global growth forecasts, citing intensifying trade tensions as a key driver of inflationary pressures and reduced investment activity.

US and Canada: Inflation jitters amid weak consumer demand

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve, which will meet on Wednesday, just as President Donald Trump approaches his 150th day in office. The Fed is not expected to make any changes, given uncertainties over the long-term economic impact of the administration’s trade policies.

Recent data suggests a dip in May retail sales, particularly in automobile purchases, though underlying figures excluding autos and fuel may show slight improvement.

Also on the radar are housing starts and industrial production. Manufacturing output is expected to decline for a second consecutive month, reflecting a sector reeling from tariff-related unpredictability.

In Canada, the focus will shift to Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts at the G-7 summit and the Bank of Canada’s policy deliberations. While the central bank held rates steady in its last meeting, it hinted at a possible cut if economic growth softens further. Key indicators such as April retail sales and migration data will be closely watched.

Asia: Holding steady as risks mount

Across Asia, most central banks are set to adopt a wait-and-see approach. The Bank of Japan, despite persistent inflationary struggles, is unlikely to change interest rates. Investors are instead watching for changes in its bond-buying operations, with many anticipating a deceleration.

Central banks in Indonesia, Taiwan, and China are also expected to maintain the status quo, the latter holding its loan prime rates steady. The Philippines may buck the trend with a modest rate cut of 25 basis points, driven by easing inflation.

China will release a broad set of economic data, including retail sales, industrial production, and employment. While industrial activity may show resilience due to frontloaded manufacturing, property investment is expected to remain weak.

Japan, meanwhile, will publish export and inflation data, both of which may reflect the toll of US trade policies.

In Israel, inflation is projected to have eased slightly in May. The country’s central bank has held rates at 4.5 per cent for over a year amid persistent regional instability.

Europe and Africa: Oil spike complicates BOE path

In the UK, the Bank of England (BOE) is anticipated to maintain rates at 4.25 per cent, even as inflation remains stubbornly above target at 3.4 per cent.

The recent spike in oil prices, triggered by Israel’s strike on Iran’s nuclear program, adds to inflation risks, complicating future rate-cut paths. Analysts predict a 7-2 vote in favour of keeping rates unchanged, with gradual easing likely in the months ahead.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be active on the speaking circuit, with appearances from top officials including President Christine Lagarde. Economic sentiment and consumer confidence data from the eurozone may offer clues on business and consumer reactions to ongoing uncertainties.

Meanwhile, South Africa will release inflation data and a financial stability review, both likely to support the case for steady policy.

Latin America: Mixed outlooks amid local challenges

Brazil and Chile are also expected to hold rates, though inflation trends suggest differing paths ahead. After a recent favourable inflation report, Brazil’s central bank is likely to keep its benchmark rate at 14.75 per cent for now, holding off on further tightening.

Chile’s policymakers, facing a more subdued inflation environment, may keep rates at 5 per cent while signalling future easing.

Economic indicators from Colombia and retail data from Brazil will provide further insight into how resilient household demand remains in the face of global headwinds.

With policymakers digesting the impacts of trade disruptions and geopolitical shocks, most central banks are choosing to remain on hold. The prevailing sentiment across major economies is one of watchful inaction, as inflationary risks collide with concerns about slowing growth.

As the second half of the year unfolds, the pace and direction of monetary policy will largely depend on how global trade and security dynamics evolve.