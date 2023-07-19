Canada's inflation hits 27-month low amid lingering underlying pressures

Canada's annual inflation rate surprised economists by dropping to a 27-month low of 2.8 percent in June as energy prices declined, a Reuters report said. However, the news wasn't all positive, as food and shelter costs saw an increase despite the Bank of Canada implementing ten interest rate hikes in less than 18 months.

This is the first time since March 2021 that the annual rate has fallen within the Bank of Canada's target range of 1-3 per cent, primarily due to a favourable comparison to the exceptionally high inflation experienced a year earlier. The bank's inflation objective remains at 2 per cent.

In June, prices in Canada experienced a moderate increase, with a rise of 3.5 per cent, excluding food and energy, compared to the 4.0 per cent growth seen in May. Grocery prices showed a year-on-year increase of 9.1 per cent, slightly higher than the previous month. Conversely, restaurant prices slightly decreased in June compared to May. However, shelter expenses saw a 0.5 per cent rise when adjusted for seasonal factors between May and June.

One of the significant factors contributing to the overall slowdown in prices was the significant drop in gasoline prices, which plummeted by 21.6 per cent between June 2022 and June 2023. China's relaxation of several COVID-19 public health measures drove this decline, resulting in a surge in global demand. As a result, the Canadian dollar traded down by 0.2 per cent against the US dollar, standing at 1.3225, or 75.61 US cents.

Canada's inflation holds steady below peers, but persistence raises concerns

In June, the Bank of Canada's core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, averaged 3.8 percent, showing a slight decline from 3.9 percent in May. Michael Greenberg, Senior Vice President, and Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, highlighted the increasing trend of inflation but noted that fundamental indicators were displaying greater persistence and resistance to change.

During a phone briefing from India, where she had participated in a G20 summit, Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, commended the inflation data as a significant milestone. Freeland proudly stated that Canada's inflation rate remained lower than that of any other G7 nation, emphasizing the country's favorable position in comparison to its peers.

Bank of Canada raises rates to 22-year high, altering market expectations

Last week, the Bank of Canada made a significant move by raising interest rates to a 22-year high of 5.0 per cent. This marked the ninth increase since March of the previous year, with the central bank hinting at the possibility of further hikes if inflation continues to surpass its target.

Addressing surplus demand, the central bank stated that it expects inflation to remain above 3 per cent for the next year before gradually declining to reach its 2 per cent objective by mid-2025, which is six months later than initially projected.

However, Jules Boudreau, Senior Economist at Mackenzie Investments, cautioned that despite the recent increase, the inflation rate has yet to reach the desired 2 percent level. Boudreau believes that there is still work to be done, but also notes that the current policy measures are sufficiently restrictive to facilitate progress.

Following the latest data, money markets have adjusted their expectations for a rate hike at the upcoming Bank of Canada meeting in December. The odds of a rate increase have been reduced from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

Royce Mendes, the Head of Macro Strategy at Desjardins Group, emphasised that underlying pricing pressures continue to persist.

The three-month annualized rate of the core median indicator remained steady at 3.6 per cent, while the trimmed mean indicator saw a slight increase to 4.0 per cent, up from 3.9 per cent in May. This data suggests that inflationary pressures are still present in the economy.