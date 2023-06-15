Canada suspends involvement with China-backed bank amid interference probe

In a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for Canada's international relations, the Canadian government has decided to suspend its involvement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The decision comes as the government investigates claims of substantial interference from the Chinese government within the institution. The move marks a critical moment in Canada-China relations and raises questions about the future of Canadian infrastructure investments in Asia.

Established in 2016 with its headquarters in Beijing, the AIIB aimed to invest in sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia and beyond. Canada applied for membership in 2016 and formally entered the institution in 2018, committing a 1 percent membership stake worth $995 million. However, recent allegations of Chinese interference have prompted the Canadian government to take action.

Government's Decision

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement, declaring an immediate halt to all government-led activities at the AIIB, Bloomberg reported. This decision comes shortly after the resignation of Bob Pickard, a Canadian national and the AIIB's global head of communications. Pickard took to Twitter to express his concerns, stating that Communist Party members dominate the bank and have a toxic culture. His resignation has further fueled the controversy surrounding the AIIB. I have tendered my resignation as the global comms chief of @AIIB_Official. As a patriotic Canadian, this was my only course. The Bank is dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable. I don’t believe that my country’s interests are… — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) June 14, 2023 Investigation into Chinese Interference

The Canadian government's decision to suspend involvement with the AIIB stems from the need to investigate the alleged Chinese interference. The Department of Finance has been instructed to lead an immediate review of the claims raised and of Canada's overall involvement with the institution, as per a Bloomberg report. This investigation aims to shed light on the extent of Chinese influence within the AIIB and its potential impact on Canadian interests. This development comes at a time when the Canadian government is already facing criticism over handling alleged Chinese interference in recent Canadian election campaigns.

Future of Canadian Infrastructure Investments

Canada's decision to suspend its involvement with the AIIB raises questions about the future of Canadian infrastructure investments in Asia. As a member of the AIIB, Canada had committed a substantial stake worth $995 million. With the suspension of activities, the Canadian government will likely reassess its participation and the potential risks associated with continued involvement.