Budget 2024: All eyes on capex

In anticipation of India's upcoming budget, all eyes are on capital expenditure (capex) as the government continues its focus on substantial infrastructure projects. With the current fiscal year projecting a government spend of around $120 billion; analysts are optimistic that the upcoming budget will witness a surge of at least 10 per cent in capex.

Government's big infra push

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has significantly upped its game in capex. The figures have more than doubled since the 2020-21 budget, highlighting a remarkable commitment to fortify the nation's economic foundation. This boost in government spending has played a pivotal role in ensuring India's economic resilience amid the global slowdown.

Key role of capex in development

Capital expenditure primarily channels funds into critical infrastructure projects, such as roads and railways. Beyond immediate economic stimulus, this investment aims to enhance productivity, job creation, and stimulate long-term demand and trade.

The private sector, which faced subdued capex between 2020 and 2022 due to global uncertainties, has seen a positive shift. In the April-September 2023 period, India's private businesses announced capex exceeding $75 billion. This marked a staggering 40 per cent increase compared to the ten-year average, indicating a robust economic outlook for the country.

Analysts' expectations

Analysts are closely monitoring the interim budget, recognising its potential to shape private capex. While 2023 showcased a remarkable rebound for the private sector, the upcoming budget is expected to provide crucial cues that will influence the trajectory of private investment in the nation.