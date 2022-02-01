Budget 2022: Revamped schemes for women & child development will provide benefits, says Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the country's Budget for the year 2022-2023 on Tuesday (February 1) in the Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said that the government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits.

The finance minister further said that the PM development initiatives for North East will be implemented for the North Eastern Council, which will enable livelihood activities for youth and women. This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre or State schemes.

Overall, this year's Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

Reflecting on the economy, Sitharaman said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies as the nation is now in a strong position to withstand challenges, such as coronavirus (COVID-19).

The finance minister further said that the nation is in the midst of the Omicron wave but the speed of the vaccination campaign has helped greatly. She said, "I am confident that 'Sabka Prayaas' we'll continue with strong growth."