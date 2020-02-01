Budget 2020 highlights: Swachh Bharat funds, Railway PPP, agricultural credit target

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Budget in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in what is considered to be the most difficult budget in a decade. The FM Presented the budget at a time when the Indian economy was facing multipronged challenges including lack of jobs and slowing consumption.

Here are the key highlights of the Union budget 2020 - 21:

Government proposes Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households.

Centre to announce a new education policy soon; the government received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.

Allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore.

The government proposes to expand coverage of Artificial Insemination to 70 per cent from 30 per cent to increase livestock productivity.

Fish production to be raised to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022.

Indian Railways to set up Kisan Rail in Public–private partnership (PPP) mode for cold Supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Horticulture with 311 MT exceeds the production of food Grains.

Watch: Know how stock market is reacting to Budget 2020

Agricultural credit target set up at Rs 15 lakh crore for Financial Year 2021.

NABARD refinance scheme will be expanded.

Taskforce to be set up to recommend marriageable age for women.

Government to bring out policy for data centre parks throughout the country.

Government proposes discoms replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters, an option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers.

Fibre to home through BharatNet to link one lakh gram Panchayats this year; Rs 6,000 crore provided for BharatNet in Financial Year 2021.

All public institutions at gram panchayat levels such as police stations and post offices to be connected digitally.