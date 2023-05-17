Indian-born British billionaire SP Hinduja passes away at 87 in London

In a statement, the family said, "Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today."



SP Hinduja had lost his wife Madhu in January this year. She was 82. He is survived by his daughters, Shanu and Vinoo.



"He was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India," it added.



Since the 1990s, he was consistently ranked among the UK and Asia's wealthiest people. In 2022, Hinduja topped the Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated wealth of £28.472 billion sterling. Based on the rich list compiled by Asian Media & Marketing Group, Hinduja's wealth is estimated at £25.2 billion (US$31.7 billion).