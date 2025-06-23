/Brent crude hits five-month high amid US-Iran tensions, risks of supply disruptions loom

Oil prices surged on June 23, marking their highest levels since January, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran sparked fears of significant disruptions to global oil supply.

The price of Brent crude futures rose by $1.92, or 2.49 per cent, to $78.93 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced by $1.89, or 2.56 per cent, to $75.73 per barrel. The surge followed airstrikes over the weekend by the US on three of Iran's main nuclear sites, raising alarm over the potential for retaliatory actions from Tehran.

The military strikes, which targeted key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, with the US joining Israel in its offensive against Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

As a result, oil traders responded to the uncertainty in West Asia by pushing prices to new highs, briefly touching $81.40 per barrel for Brent and $78.40 for WTI, before some of the gains were pared back.

The primary concern for oil markets is the potential for Iran to retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which about a fifth of the global oil supply passes. Iran’s parliament has already approved a measure to close the waterway, but the final decision rests with the country’s National Security Council.

The closure of the strait could have a profound impact on global oil flows, leading to a sharp increase in prices. Analysts warned that if Iran takes such an action, it could drive Brent crude to $100 per barrel, exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide.

West Asia, home to one-third of global oil production, remains a major focal point for oil price volatility. With both Iran and Saudi Arabia among the world’s largest oil exporters, any escalation in hostilities could trigger significant disruptions to oil infrastructure in the region.

Furthermore, the US response to any Iranian retaliation remains unclear, with Trump administration officials suggesting that further military action could be forthcoming should Iran strike back.

Despite the recent price increases, analysts caution that oil markets are still vulnerable to the risk of supply disruptions and geopolitical developments.

Goldman Sachs has warned that the geopolitical risk premium currently priced into oil futures may not last unless there is a tangible disruption to supply. If tensions ease and oil flows remain uninterrupted, prices could stabilise or even decline, as OPEC+ nations have ramped up production in recent months to meet global demand. However, with the situation in West Asia continuing to evolve, the outlook remains uncertain.

Impact on global economy and energy markets

The surging oil prices have raised concerns about the broader economic implications, especially for countries heavily reliant on oil imports. Nations like India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil, are particularly vulnerable to rising prices.

Analysts suggest that even a modest increase in oil prices could strain India’s economy by raising inflation and increasing the cost of essential goods, such as transportation and manufacturing inputs.

The ongoing tensions between the US and Iran also have broader implications for global energy markets. In addition to the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran may choose to target other oil infrastructure in the region, or even its export terminals, which could exacerbate the supply shock.

However, it is also possible that the conflict could de-escalate, as has occurred in the past, and the global oil supply could return to normal, leading to a reduction in prices.

Despite the uncertainties, oil markets have been on a steady upward trajectory since early June, with Brent crude prices climbing by 13 per cent since the conflict began. The volatility seen in recent weeks is expected to continue as traders monitor developments in West Asia closely.

The meeting of OPEC+ members on July 5 will be a key event to watch, as decisions on further production increases may influence the market’s ability to manage supply and demand amidst growing geopolitical risks.