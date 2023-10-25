Brazilian retail sector faces challenges amidst rising debt and online competition 

Brazilian retailers are grappling with a challenging landscape as they contend with mounting debt and increasing competition from online giants like Amazon. A complex combination of factors, including high debt levels for both retailers and consumers, rising yields, and a recent accounting scandal at Americanas SA, has created a challenging environment for the retail sector in Brazil, Bloomberg reported.

The retail industry in Brazil is already exhibiting cracks, with established retailers facing significant hurdles.

Casas Bahia, a well-known retail chain, had to issue equity at a substantial discount to manage its debt load. Similarly, Tok&Stok, a furniture retailer, announced a debt restructuring of around 350 million reais and received a capital addition of 100 million reais after failing to meet some obligations. Other retailers, such as Magazine Luiza and C&A Modas, have seen risk premiums on their local bonds increase.

Bloomberg quoted Thiago Macruz, retail analyst and head of Brazil equity research at Itau BBA SA, as saying, "We're talking about maybe the worst moment for Brazil retail since I started covering the sector a decade ago. It has been super-challenging for retailers, especially those that cater to lower-income customers."

Brazil's central bank has attempted to alleviate some of the pressure on borrowers by reducing interest rates, and further cuts are anticipated. However, it might not provide immediate relief to retailers who are burdened by debt.

Brazilian retailers had ramped up their debt levels prior to the pandemic, driven by falling interest rates and strong local demand for bonds. Retailers also extended credit to customers, expanding their in-house lending, often taking on the risks associated with defaults. In the near term, this facilitated revenue growth, but it is now raising concerns as customers face mounting debt levels.

Amidst these challenges, retailers are now scaling back on lending to consumers. Bloomberg quoted Alexandre Muller, a credit fund manager at JGP Asset Management, as saying, "Companies realised it's not a good business to deliver revenue growth at the expense of seeing a spike in bad loans. Otherwise, they're putting money in one pocket by stealing from the other."

Despite these pressures, some investors see opportunities in the retail sector, particularly in local notes of companies with tangible assets like Guararapes Confeccoes SA, which owns the fashion retailer Riachuelo. While traditional brick-and-mortar retailers struggle, the e-commerce landscape is also facing intense competition. Recent federal initiatives in Brazil have allowed online retailers to sell products up to $50 with full federal import tax exemption, further intensifying the competition.

While the retail sector continues to face headwinds, some investors believe that the worst may be over, with the potential for macroeconomic improvements and government programs aimed at easing the burden on indebted consumers.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)