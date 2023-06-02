Boeing's first crewed space launch faces another delay due to safety issues

Boeing, the aerospace giant, has encountered another setback in its efforts to launch the first crewed mission of its Starliner spacecraft.

The highly anticipated launch, initially planned for July 21, has been indefinitely postponed as the company addresses concerns regarding the reliability of Starliner's parachute system, according to Reuters.

The delay is primarily linked to concerns surrounding the parachute system, which is designed to ensure the safe return of the Starliner capsule to earth. According to news reports, Boeing found issues with the spacecraft's parachute lines during engineering reviews last week.

This recent delay marks yet another chapter in a series of setbacks that have plagued Boeing's space program. Originally scheduled for a crewed mission in 2019, the Starliner project has faced numerous hurdles and technical challenges over the past few years.

The indefinite delay will undoubtedly impact the timeline of Boeing's space program and its ability to compete in the growing commercial space industry. According to regulatory filings, Boeing has recently disclosed a total loss of $883 million in its Starliner program.

Following the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011, Nasa sought a reliable means to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

In 2014, as part of its commercial crew program, Nasa awarded Boeing a contract worth over $4 billion to construct a capsule. Concurrently, Nasa also chose SpaceX to develop a competing system, which has successfully launched humans into space on ten occasions, including seven missions in collaboration with Nasa.