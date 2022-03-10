BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling over 917,000 older cars and SUVs in the United States, the majority of which are being recalled for the third time, to remedy a fault that can cause engine compartment fires.

Many BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 to 2013 model years are included in the recall.

According to documents released by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, the positive crankcase ventilation valve heater could have an electrical short.

They have the potential to overheat and catch fire.

The automobiles are at risk of catching fire while being driven or shortly after being parked.

Because fires have been rare, BMW claims the vehicles can still be driven.

However, according to business instructions, if a driver smells smoke or sees smoke coming from the engine compartment, they should pull over to a safe spot, turn off the engine, and exit the car.

The German automaker is still working on a solution.

Owners will be notified by letter beginning April 25, according to the statement.

The majority of the vehicles were recalled in 2017 and 2019 due to the same issue.

According to BMW papers, owners who had their vehicles repaired previously would need to have them repaired again.

