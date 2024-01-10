BlackRock to cut 600 jobs amid market challenges

BlackRock, the world's preeminent asset manager, declared plans on Tuesday to cut approximately 3 per cent of its existing workforce, Reuters reported.

With a workforce of 19,800 as of December 2022, these cuts are expected to total roughly 600 positions.

Despite this reduction, BlackRock aims for a larger headcount by the conclusion of 2024.

Notably, the asset manager's shares have shown a modest 5 per cent increase over the past year, trailing the benchmark S&P 500, which witnessed a robust 22 per cent gain during the same period.

A source within the firm clarified that no single team will bear the brunt of the job cuts, reflecting a comprehensive approach to enhancing organisational efficiency.

BlackRock's strategic moves are influenced by Chief Executive Larry Fink's vision, as he signalled the company's intent to explore acquisition opportunities in October, aiming to augment its growth trajectory.

As of the third quarter of 2023, BlackRock managed assets worth $9.1 trillion, a slight dip from the previous quarter's total of $9.4 trillion.

Fink acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry during the third quarter.

"For the first time in nearly two decades, clients are earning a real return in cash and can wait for more policy and market certainty before re-risking. This dynamic weighed on the industry and BlackRock's third-quarter flows," Reuters quoted Fink as saying.

As the market awaits BlackRock's fourth-quarter results, the organisation's shares experienced a marginal decline of 0.5 per cent in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)