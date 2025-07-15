Bitcoin surges to record highs again, but why?

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a record-breaking high of $123,153.22 on July 14, continuing its meteoric rise and propelling the broader cryptocurrency market into new territory. The world’s largest digital asset has now surpassed $120,000 for the first time, marking a significant milestone in a year that has already seen impressive gains for Bitcoin. As the cryptocurrency set a new record, other digital tokens followed suit, with Ether reaching a five-month high of $3,048.2, further fuelling excitement across the crypto sector.

This latest surge in Bitcoin’s price, up 27 per cent year-to-date, has sparked a ripple effect across the broader crypto market, with the total value of all cryptocurrencies now surpassing $3.8 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Crypto stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also seen impressive gains, with Coinbase’s shares up 1.8 per cent and crypto ETFs drawing strong investor interest. Investors are increasingly looking to digital assets as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, with Bitcoin remaining a top choice for institutional buyers and retail investors alike.

What is fuelling the Bitcoin rally?

Several key factors have contributed to Bitcoin’s recent surge. One of the most significant drivers is institutional buying, with companies like Strategy leading the charge. Strategy announced last week that it had acquired an additional 4,225 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to an eye-popping 601,550 Bitcoin. Such large institutional purchases contribute to a bullish sentiment in the market, driving prices higher as demand for Bitcoin continues to outpace supply.

Another important catalyst for Bitcoin’s rally is the optimism surrounding the “Crypto Week” in the US. The week of July 14 has been dubbed Crypto Week by US Republicans, during which the US House of Representatives is set to debate and vote on three crucial pieces of cryptocurrency legislation. These bills, if passed, could provide much-needed regulatory clarity for the industry, reducing uncertainty that has often held back crypto companies and institutional investors from fully committing to the space.

The most significant of these bills is the GENIUS Act, which aims to provide a regulatory framework for stablecoins and other digital assets, offering clear guidelines on their classification. The Clarity Act seeks to limit the ability of federal agencies to regulate cryptocurrencies through court rulings, ensuring that Congress, not the courts, defines how digital assets are governed. Finally, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is a bill designed to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), arguing that such a move would enable the government to monitor citizens’ financial activities and infringe upon personal privacy.

With these bills likely to provide a clearer path for crypto businesses to operate and attract institutional investment, investors are optimistic that the legislation will continue to support the current rally in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Week and what’s at stake for the industry

The events of this week, dubbed Crypto Week, could prove pivotal in shaping the future of cryptocurrency in the US. The three proposed bills are expected to address several critical issues, including how digital assets are classified, the regulatory framework for stablecoins, and the potential dangers posed by central bank digital currencies.

The passage of the GENIUS Act, which would clarify how digital assets like crypto tokens are classified, could be a game-changer for the industry. By providing clearer guidelines for startups and businesses, it would eliminate much of the legal uncertainty that has previously surrounded crypto projects, making it easier for companies to issue their own digital tokens and raise capital.

In addition to the regulatory clarity provided by the GENIUS Act and Clarity Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would ensure that cryptocurrencies remain outside of the scope of government surveillance. With privacy concerns on the rise, especially around the potential for central bank digital currencies to track individuals’ financial transactions, this bill is seen as a vital safeguard for protecting users’ privacy in the crypto space.

However, not all lawmakers are on board with the proposed legislation. Democrats, particularly those aligned with the Biden administration, have raised concerns that the bills would be too favourable to the crypto industry, potentially undermining securities laws and allowing for more volatility in the market. Critics argue that the bills could enable public officials, including Trump, to profit from crypto tokens and weaken financial oversight in the industry.

Bitcoin’s impressive gains since Trump’s re-election

Since US President Donald Trump was re-elected in November 2024, Bitcoin has experienced a remarkable 75 per cent surge, climbing from about $69,539 on Election Day to its current record level. The rise of Bitcoin coincides with Trump’s push for a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment. Under his administration, the cryptocurrency market has seen a wave of support, with Trump himself positioning himself as the “crypto president.” His administration has made efforts to ease regulations, provide clarity for digital asset companies, and promote the widespread adoption of crypto assets.

Bitcoin’s resilience has been particularly notable in the face of geopolitical uncertainty. The cryptocurrency has managed to maintain its upward trajectory, even in times of heightened economic instability, including the global fallout from Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies. Bitcoin’s ability to rebound quickly from market disruptions and its ongoing correlation with riskier assets like tech stocks have made it an attractive investment during periods of volatility. As central banks around the world take increasingly accommodative fiscal measures, such as low interest rates and massive government spending, Bitcoin has become a safe haven for investors looking to hedge against potential inflationary pressures.

One of the major factors behind Bitcoin’s recent rise is the declining value of the US dollar. As the dollar weakens against other currencies, Bitcoin has become a more appealing store of value, particularly for international investors looking for a hedge against the dollar’s decreasing purchasing power. The ongoing inflation concerns, coupled with the dollar's decline, have created an environment where Bitcoin is seen as a reliable alternative asset.