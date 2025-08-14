/Bitcoin smashes past $124,500 amid Fed rate-cut hopes, Trump’s crypto push fuel rally

Bitcoin surged to a fresh all-time high on August 14, breaking past the $124,500 mark during early Asian trading, as optimism over US monetary easing and sweeping pro-crypto reforms under US President Donald Trump propelled the market higher. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation rose as much as 1.27 per cent to $124,514.57 before trimming gains to trade 0.6 per cent higher at $123,690 as of 8:30 am IST. The rally lifted Bitcoin’s market value to around $2.5 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Year to date, the token has jumped roughly 32 per cent and nearly 80 per cent since Trump’s election victory in November 2024.

The latest leg up came after Wall Street’s main indexes hit record closing highs for the second consecutive day on August 13, with the S&P 500 rising 0.32 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.14 per cent. Risk-on sentiment has been buoyed by mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as early as September. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly urged a half-point cut, while speculation grows that Trump may replace the Fed chair sooner than anticipated.

Trump’s policy pivot unlocks retirement savings for crypto

Momentum in the digital asset space intensified last week when Trump signed an executive order enabling 401(k) retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies. The directive could open up the $8.9 trillion US retirement savings market to the sector, sparking optimism for deeper institutional involvement. Trump’s administration has also rolled back restrictions that previously discouraged banks from working with crypto firms and overseen the passage of stablecoin regulations.

Altcoins soar alongside Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, hit $4,785.67, its highest level since late 2021, before easing to $4,748.99. Cardano (ADA) jumped 11 per cent, Solana (SOL) gained 4.1 per cent, Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 5 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) advanced 0.89 per cent. The broader crypto market capitalisation has ballooned to over $4.18 trillion, up from about $2.5 trillion in November 2024, according to CoinMarketCap. Analysts say a decisive break above $125,000 could set Bitcoin on course for $150,000, further cementing its position as the year’s top-performing major asset.