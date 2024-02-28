Bitcoin hits two-year high surpassing $57,000 with strong institutional interest

Bitcoin, has surged to a two-year high, blazing through $57,000 in a remarkable two-day rally, marking its most substantial gain of the year.

The rally, exceeding 10 per cent over two sessions, gained momentum following the revelation from crypto investor and software firm MicroStrategy that it recently acquired around 3,000 bitcoins, investing $155 million.

Bitcoin's ascent has also been fuelled by the recent approval of bitcoin-owning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States, contributing to increased trading volumes and a rally in crypto-linked firms, in contrast to the uncertainties in broader markets.

As of the latest data, Bitcoin is up by 4.7 per cent, reaching $57,232, while its counterpart, ether, has soared to $3,290, the highest since April 2022.

Reflecting on this surge, Justin d'Anethan, Head of Partnerships in Asia at Keyrock, a digital asset market maker, remarked, "There's only so much supply ... but the demand unleashed by the US spot ETFs seems to be relentless."

The recent spike in Bitcoin's value aligns with the approaching bitcoin halving event in April, designed to slow down the release of bitcoins, creating increased anticipation and demand among investors.

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a bullish February for Bitcoin, with a gain of 32 per cent, set to be its most significant one-month increase since January 2023.

Beyond traditional investors, social media platform Reddit has joined the crypto wave, disclosing a small investment from its excess cash reserves in bitcoin, ether, and matic, the native token of the Polygon network.

Ether has outpaced Bitcoin with a remarkable 41 per cent gain this month, increased by growing expectations of regulatory approval for spot ether ETFs.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting potential regulatory approval for spot ether ETFs, viewing it as a significant development for the cryptocurrency market's maturity.

Reuters cited Nick Crawley, a senior strategist at DailyFX, who said, "It represents a further maturation of the cryptocurrency market and a recognition of ethereum's role in the future of cryptocurrencies within the financial system."

However, experts caution that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may adopt a cautious approach, and approval of bitcoin ETFs might not necessarily indicate a swift approval process for other crypto products.

The surge in Bitcoin's value has not only impacted the cryptocurrency itself but has also provided a boost to related stocks.

Crypto exchange Coinbase witnessed a 5.8 per cent increase in shares, while bitcoin miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms climbed 5.7 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

The largest bitcoin ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, also saw a 4.4 per cent increase.

The overall market sentiment suggests a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency sector, attributed to institutional interest and growing acceptance in mainstream finance.