Bitcoin hits record high amid institutional buying and regulatory optimism

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on May 22, climbing above $111,000 for the first time, as bullish momentum built on the back of institutional investment, favourable macroeconomic trends, and progress on US crypto regulation.

The cryptocurrency claimed an intra-day high of $111,746 at 0400 GMT according to CoinMarketCap, surpassing its previous high from January. It has gained more than 18 per cent in May alone, reflecting growing demand from institutional investors and renewed optimism in the broader market.

What is boosting Bitcoin?

Driving the rally is a wave of fresh capital flowing into US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). eToro Australia analyst Reece Hobson told Decrypt that the net inflows into these ETFs have topped $2.8 billion this month, lifting total ETF holdings to more than $122 billion. Hobson noted that this demand, along with tighter supply following April’s Bitcoin halving event, has been a powerful catalyst.

Meanwhile, traditional financial giants are increasingly warming up to crypto. J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a long-time Bitcoin sceptic, acknowledged this week that the bank is now allowing clients to invest in the digital asset. Separately, Coinbase’s upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 index is being seen as a landmark moment for the sector, even as the exchange faces a Department of Justice probe related to a recent data breach.

In addition to institutional flows, broader macroeconomic factors have supported Bitcoin’s rise. The weakening US dollar has bolstered the cryptocurrency’s appeal as a store of value, while a broader rally in tech stocks—the Nasdaq is up 30 per cent since April—has encouraged risk-on sentiment among investors.

Progress on the regulatory front has also been a key driver. A bipartisan push in the US Senate to pass legislation on stablecoins has boosted confidence among investors looking for greater clarity and legitimacy in the crypto space.

Although Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto rally, attention is gradually turning to altcoins like Ethereum and Solana, which have yet to catch up. Analysts suggest a broader rally could emerge if Bitcoin’s dominance rises further and liquidity conditions improve.

For now, Bitcoin’s upward march reflects not just investor enthusiasm but also growing signs of institutional integration and regulatory maturity in the world of digital assets.