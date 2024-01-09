Biden administration set to overhaul gig economy with new worker classification rule

In a move set to reshape the gig economy, the Biden administration is preparing to introduce a final rule that could challenge the prevailing practice of treating workers as independent contractors.

This is according to a Reuters report.

The upcoming US Department of Labour rule, slated for release this week, aims to redefine the distinction between employees and contractors, obliging companies to extend more benefits and protections to workers deemed "economically dependent."

While affecting various industries, the rule's potential impact on app-based services relying heavily on contract workers, such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, has drawn significant attention.

The proposed rule has sparked concerns about potential ramifications for workers' flexibility and income opportunities.

Reuters cited Marc Freedman, the Vice President at the US Chamber of Commerce, who noted that the new rule is likely to "threaten the flexibility of individuals to work when and how they want and could have significant negative impacts on our economy."

The forthcoming regulation is expected to replace a Trump administration policy, raising the prospect of legal challenges. The new rule will consider various factors, including a worker's opportunity for profit or loss, investment, permanency, and the degree of control exerted by the employer.

Critics argue that the Biden administration's departure from the Trump-era regulation will be a focal point for legal disputes, emphasising the need for agencies to thoroughly justify the withdrawal and replacement of existing rules.

The Biden administration contends that the previous rule violated wage laws and contradicted decades of federal court decisions.

Worker advocates argue that a stricter standard is essential to combat widespread worker misclassification in certain industries.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates significant earnings disparities between contractor and employee roles in various sectors, further supporting the need for a comprehensive review.

As the rule aims to ensure fair treatment and protection for workers, it is expected to have a profound impact on labour costs across industries, including trucking, retail, and manufacturing.

Most labour laws, including minimum wage and overtime pay requirements, currently apply only to employees.

The rule's potential to increase labour costs has garnered criticism from business groups, who argue that it could reshape the landscape for nearly 40 per cent of US workers engaged in freelance work.