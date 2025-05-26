Beijing pushes for a new Made-in-China plan amid Trump tariff pressure

China is reportedly preparing a new high-tech industrial policy to follow up on its ambitious “Made in China 2025” strategy.

This signals the Xi Jinping government's intention to maintain a strong manufacturing base even as the United States ramps up tariffs and calls for economic rebalancing.

A modernised version of ‘Made in China’

According to a report by Bloomberg, Beijing is working on a successor to its 2015 “Made in China 2025” industrial plan. While the original initiative sparked a backlash from Western nations, the updated version is expected to prioritise strategic sectors like semiconductors and chip-making equipment, while potentially avoiding the same label to reduce global scrutiny.



Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the new strategy could be unveiled either before or after China announces its 15th Five-Year Plan in March 2026. The manufacturing focus will aim to stabilise the sector’s contribution to GDP and secure China’s position as a global tech powerhouse.

US-China tariff tension

This development comes at a time of rising trade tensions, with President Donald Trump’s administration pursuing what it calls “strategic decoupling” from China. In April, the US imposed fresh tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, solar panels, and semiconductors, briefly raising some rates as high as 145 per cent.

A subsequent agreement in Geneva reduced the average tariff to around 40 per cent, but the pressure on China remains intense.

The US says it wants China to transition from an export-led growth model to one driven by domestic consumption.

However, Chinese policymakers have resisted external calls to reduce industrial subsidies and market intervention, insisting that manufacturing remains key to national security and job creation.

While the US argues that China needs to raise household consumption levels, Beijing is treading carefully. According to Bloomberg report, officials involved in drafting the upcoming Five-Year Plan are hesitant to include a numerical consumption target. The concern: China lacks the policy tools to boost spending significantly and sustainably.

As it stands, household consumption accounts for only about 40 per cent of China’s GDP—well below the 50 to 70 per cent typical of more developed economies. By contrast, investment (largely in infrastructure and manufacturing) still comprises another 40 per cent, reflecting China’s unique growth model.

Manufacturing remains the backboneof China



During a visit to a ball-bearing factory in Henan on 19 May, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its manufacturing base. “We must keep strengthening the manufacturing sector, adhere to the principles of self-reliance and self-improvement, and master key core technologies,” Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua.



This view has underpinned a decade-long push to achieve dominance in critical industries. The “Made in China 2025” plan targeted ten key sectors—from robotics and electric vehicles to aerospace and biomedicine. Bloomberg Intelligence research shows that China has already attained global leadership in five of those sectors and is catching up fast in seven others.

What’s Xi’s Five-Year Plan?

According to the South China Morning Post, the upcoming Five-Year Plan will focus on developing “new productive forces,” including electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and new energy materials. Policymakers are also aiming to address bottlenecks in China’s supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

A report published by a newspaper overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in March noted that promoting consumption and achieving breakthroughs in core technologies will be central to the plan. Research agencies have been instructed to prioritise semiconductor innovation and energy independence.

Global implications

China’s evolving industrial policy is likely to deepen the global divide over trade. The Biden administration had previously maintained a wait-and-watch approach, but Trump’s return has reignited tariff threats and supply chain shocks—prompting multinational firms to reassess manufacturing hubs.

“Private investments… whatever interest rate cuts you do, I don’t think will move significantly higher simply because private investments will be determined more by a relatively certain atmosphere,” Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that both countries theoretically have complementary goals: “We need more manufacturing, they need more consumption. So there is a chance to rebalance together — we’ll see if that’s possible,” he said in an interview with CNBC on 12 May.

China’s push to revive and upgrade its manufacturing agenda underscores a widening gulf between its long-term strategy and Washington’s expectations. While the US calls for rebalancing, China appears intent on doubling down on industrial strength, even as trade tensions threaten to escalate further.



As the world’s two largest economies dig into opposing positions, the ripple effects on global trade, technology, and geopolitical alignment are bound to be far-reaching.

