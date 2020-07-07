Bajaj auto’s Waluj plant employees face salary cut amid lockdown

Bajaj auto’s Waluj plant employees in Aurangabad will have their salaries reduced by around 50 per cent during the nine-day lockdown duet to coronavirus starting later this week.

Reports said the local authorities have decided to lockdown the city and the industrial area from July 10 to July 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unit, which employs close to 8,000 workers including contract and permanent employees accounts for half the company’s total production in India.

Reports say workers at Bajaj auto's Aurangabad plant are refusing to report to duty as the coronavirus cases have been steadily rising with close to 250 workers having been infected with five dying of the virus.

The district which has several auto and pharma units has been reporting a large number of of cases daily. Earlier reports had said that the management of Bajaj auto and workers had failed to reach any deal on the suspension of operations to control the coronavirus infections as cases continued to rise at the plant.

The company rolls out motorcycles and three-wheelers at its Waluj plant for domestic as well as export markets. However, two hundred coronavirus cases have been identified till June and two workers have died due to the virus.

In April and May, employees at other leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had reported coronavirus cases, following which the companies had announced temporary shutdown of the plant.

Bajaj auto is the largest two-wheeler exporter out of India and sells bikes and scooters domestically and to several other countries in the world.