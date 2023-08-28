B20 Summit 2023: PM Modi lauds MSMEs, private firms for contributing to the Chandrayaan-3 project, led by ISRO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO’s most significant achievement at the current Business 20 Summit. However, he added MSMEs and private enterprises in addition to ISRO also made contributions to the expedition, Mint reported.

“ISRO played an important role but along with it, the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies also contributed to this mission. This is a success of both science and industry,” Mint quoted Modi as saying during B20 summit in Delhi on Sunday.

Additionally, he emphasised how MSMEs, private companies, and indigenous industries in that nation produced equipment to meet the mission’s ISRO requirements. Modi said that “Chandrayaan-3 is a success of science and industry” in reference to the timely supply of equipment by private Indian companies and MSMEs.

This time, not just India but the entire world rejoiced over Chandrayaan-3’s success. This is a celebration for managing a responsible space program, according to Modi.

Modi’s faith in India’s future

He believes that India has the solution to every problem. According to Modi, the country has a big part to play in creating a trustworthy and efficient global supply chain. The prime minister recalled how India became the “Pharmacy of the World” during the “once-in-a-century pandemic” known as Covid-19 by delivering vaccines beyond of its borders during the summit’s concluding ceremony.

In his remarks, he also advocated for sustainable business practices. The prime minister stressed that enterprises should realise that sustainability is an economic opportunity.

He discussed the accomplishments of Chandrayaan-3 and the role that ISRO played in India's lunar mission.

“The long festival season in India has been brought forward this year. During our festive season, not just our people but even our businesses are immersed in celebrations. This year, the celebration has started early, from 23rd August. We are celebrating the success of our maiden lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3,” Modi added.