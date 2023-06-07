Aviation industry bounces back: Rising revenues and optimism take flight

The global airline industry is poised for a remarkable resurgence as passenger traffic surges and local economies revive.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said that the industry is projected to achieve a net profit of $9.8 billion this year.

The projected revenue for the airline industry stands at a substantial $803 billion this year, with an average profit of $2.25 per passenger.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the IATA, Walsh emphasised that the aviation industry is witnessing a remarkable recovery after the turbulence caused by the pandemic.

Passenger traffic has regained momentum and is currently surpassing 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, indicating a strong rebound in air travel. This resurgence is attributed to people's eagerness to reconnect, explore, and engage in business activities, signaling a renewed confidence in the safety and convenience of air transportation.

The positive signs of recovery extend beyond passenger numbers, with airports experiencing increased activity and rising hotel occupancy rates. These indicators reflect the revival of local economies after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Navigating Through 'Stormy Weather'

While celebrating the aviation industry's recovery, Walsh also highlighted existing challenges.

Walsh emphasised the need for global standards in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and urged prompt action to address supply chain concerns. As per reports, Walsh raised concerns regarding cost pressures and the impact of supply chain issues on airlines' operational capabilities.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have been identified as key stakeholders in resolving supply chain blockages that lead to increased costs and hinder the efficient deployment of aircraft.

He strongly pitched for establishing global standards in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) book and claim system. Such a system would reduce carbon emissions, a pressing concern for the industry's sustainable growth.

Walsh also voiced his disappointment with politicians who have failed to deliver on their promise to halt financing for fossil fuels, as outlined in the COP26 agreement.