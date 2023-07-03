Australian firm sues Twitter over non-payment of services in four countries

Facilitate Corp, an Australian project management firm, has filed a lawsuit against Twitter seeking cumulative payments of around $665,000 over an alleged non-payment of bills of work done in four countries. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Monday (July 3), Facilitate filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on June 29, claiming breach of contract over Twitter's failure to pay its invoices.

Facilitate said that from 2022 through early 2023, it had installed sensors in Twitter's offices in London and Dublin, completed an office fit-out in Singapore, and cleared an office in Sydney. Money Twitter owes to Facilitate The Australian firm said that for these works, Twitter owed the company about 203,000 pounds, S$546,600, and A$61,300, respectively. Facilitate also said it was seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, legal costs and interest at the maximum legal rate.

Twitter has not filed a defence yet.

Facilitate's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk took over the social media giant.

In May, a former public relations firm filed a suit in a New York court saying that Twitter had not paid its bills. And earlier this year, advisory firm Innisfree M&A Inc sued Twitter seeking $1.9 million for what it said were unpaid bills after it advised the social media giant on its acquisition by Musk. Twitter applies temporary reading limits Meanwhile, Twitter has applied temporary reading limits to address "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Elon Musk said last Saturday. Musk tweeted that verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, adding that the unverified accounts and new unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day and 300 posts per day respectively.

The above move comes a day after Twitter announced that it would require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets.

(With inputs from agencies)

