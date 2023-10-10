Australian consumer sentiment inches up from record lows as businesses remain resilient

Recent data from Australia is giving out contrasting sentiments between the business sector and households. According to a report by Bloomberg, business conditions continue to exhibit resilience in the face of heightened price pressures, however, consumer confidence remains in a "deeply pessimistic" state. This divergence highlights the varying responses of firms and households to the tightening monetary policies.

According to a National Australia Bank Ltd. survey released on Tuesday, business conditions, which gauge sales, employment, and profitability, eased slightly by 3 points to 11 in September but remained above the average level since the beginning of the year. Confidence among businesses remained steady at 1 point.

"The economy has remained in reasonable shape through the middle of the year. The survey showed some positive signs for inflation, with cost pressures and price growth easing,” Bloomberg quoted Alan Oster, the Chief Economist at NAB.

In contrast, a separate household survey from Westpac Banking Corp., conducted from October 2 to 5, revealed that consumer sentiment inched up by 2.9 per cent to reach 82 points in October. However, pessimists significantly outnumbered optimists, indicating a prevailing sense of pessimism among consumers. This index has largely fluctuated within a range of 78-86 over the past year.

These surveys underscore the persistent divergence between Australia's heavily-indebted households and its corporate sector, suggesting that businesses are better equipped to manage the impact of higher interest rates. NAB's survey also highlighted positive indicators such as forward orders being in positive territory.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been in a watch-and-wait mode after implementing 4 percentage points of rate hikes since May of the previous year, with the aim of reining in inflation. Although consumer prices have started to ease, a tight labour market and rising wage growth indicate that policymakers are prepared to take further action if necessary.

Bloomberg cited Matthew Hassan, a Senior Economist at Westpac, who commented on the consumer sentiment, saying, "The consumer mood has improved slightly, but optimism remains in extremely short supply."

He noted that while there are some faint signals of hope regarding family finances and job outlook, these positive aspects are overshadowed by concerns about high inflation and renewed worries about interest rate hikes.

Notably, the sub-index measuring the outlook for household spending, known as "the time to buy a major household item," surged by 7.6 per cent. This uptick, if sustained, could be indicative of easing inflation pressures for consumers.

The RBA's next meeting is scheduled for November 7, and during the same week, it will release detailed forecasts. Economists are divided on whether the central bank will implement one final rate hike, potentially raising rates to 4.35 per cent.

