Asia’s factory activity slumps as Trump’s tariffs hit exports

Factory floors across Asia fell quiet in July, as new data revealed a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity, a sign that President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war and sluggish Chinese demand are beginning to weigh heavily on the region’s fragile economic recovery According to S&P Global surveys cited by Reuters, key export powerhouses such as Japan, South Korea, and China all saw factory activity shrink last month. The data paints a worrying picture for Asia, long considered the global engine of growth. The latest readings come ahead of newly signed trade deals between the US and both Japan and South Korea, which have since helped reduce some tariff uncertainty. But for now, the region remains caught in the crosshairs of Trump’s protectionist trade agenda, which analysts say is eroding business morale and supply chain stability.

Asia’s July Manufacturing PMIs

Country July PMI June PMI China 49.5 50.4 Japan 48.9 50.1 South Korea 48.0 48.7 Taiwan <50 <50 Indonesia <50 <50 Malaysia <50 <50 Vietnam >50 >50 Philippines >50 >50

(Note: A PMI below 50 signals contraction; above 50 signals growth.)

(Source: S&P Global / Reuters)

In China, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.5 in July from 50.4 in June, slipping below the neutral 50 mark and undershooting economists’ expectations, according to a Reuters poll. The decline comes just a day after official Chinese data also showed factory output shrinking for the fourth straight month, signalling a deeper demand slowdown. “The data provides further evidence that China’s economy lost some momentum last month, largely due to domestic weakness,” said Zichun Huang, economist at Capital Economics, as quoted by Reuters.

In Japan, the PMI slipped to 48.9 in July from 50.1 in June, another sign that Trump’s tariffs are weighing heavily on the world’s fourth-largest economy. “It will be important to see if this [Japan-US trade deal] translates into greater client confidence and improved sales in the months ahead,” said Annabel Fiddes, associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the PMI data.

In South Korea, factory activity contracted for the sixth straight month, with the PMI falling to 48.0 in July from 48.7 the previous month. Economists noted that both production and new orders fell more sharply, worsened by uncertainty over US tariffs “Weakness in the domestic economy was compounded by the impacts of US tariff policy,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global, as quoted by Reuters.

Fragile hope from trade deals and Southeast Asia

Most of the PMI surveys were conducted before the recent trade deals between the US, Japan, and South Korea, which lowered threatened tariff rates from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. While these agreements offer some hope, analysts say the full benefit may only be visible in coming months.

There was some resilience in Southeast Asia, where Vietnam and the Philippines recorded expansion in factory activity, suggesting that supply chain shifts and regional demand may be offering partial buffers. But for now, the bigger picture remains sobering.

What it means for Asia?

With China losing steam, and major exporters still reeling from Trump-era tariffs, Asia’s path to recovery looks increasingly uncertain. While trade deals may ease some pressure, demand weakness, rising costs, and geopolitical tension are all expected to remain headwinds in the months ahead.

The message from the factory floor is clear: Asia’s manufacturing engine is sputtering, and it may take more than trade diplomacy to restart it.