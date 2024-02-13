Arm holdings sees surge in investor interest amid AI stock craze

Investors are flocking to Arm Holdings as the craze for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continues to surge. After nearly doubling in price within a week, Arm Holdings' shares skyrocketed by 80 per cent since Wednesday. This remarkable growth has been attributed to the company's optimistic quarterly forecast, driven by the increasing demand for its technology in designing chips for AI features.

Options traders -- individuals who engage in the buying and selling of options contracts, are capitalising on this momentum, with a significant surge in trading activity observed in Arm Holdings' options market. According to Trade Alert data, the options volume has surged to approximately 490,000 contracts per day over the last three sessions, marking a substantial increase compared to the average Daily trade volume in the month preceding the results report.

Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group, highlighted the significance of this surge in bullish options activity, suggesting that investors are seeking the 'next NVIDIA'. NVIDIA, a chip heavyweight and a key player in the AI industry, has experienced a remarkable rise of about 220 per cent over the past year, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during that period. The surge in bullish options activity is likely contributing to the upward trajectory of Arm Holdings' stock.

On Monday, the options trading frenzy for Arm Holdings reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 600,000 contracts changing hands by early afternoon, and the day's volume projected to hit a record 816,000 contracts. This surge in trading activity underscores the heightened investor interest in Arm Holdings and reflects the growing enthusiasm for AI-related investments.

With Arm's shares soaring by 20 per cent to $137.72 on Monday, call options betting on further upside were among the most actively traded contracts. Call options, which confer the right to buy shares at a predetermined price in the future, have seen heightened interest, particularly those speculating on Arm's shares rising above $185 by the end of the week. Such options trading activity reflects investors' bullish outlook on Arm Holdings' future performance.

Despite the substantial gains in Arm Holdings' stock, some traders remain optimistic and continue to hold onto their bullish options bets. For instance, a trader who invested in ARM January 2026 calls on February 7 witnessed a significant increase in the value of their contracts, from approximately $12.2 million to about $42 million on Monday. This bullish stance from traders further reinforces the positive sentiment surrounding Arm Holdings' prospects.

In addition to the surge in call options trading, Arm puts were also active on Monday, suggesting that some investors may be looking to secure profits from the recent rally in the stock price. This dynamic options trading landscape reflects the diverse strategies employed by investors to navigate the volatile market conditions and capitalise on potential opportunities in the AI sector.

While Arm's technology is not directly involved in AI work, companies like NVIDIA are opting for its central processing units to complement their AI-specific chips. This strategic choice underscores the importance of Arm Holdings' technology in the broader ecosystem of AI-related developments and further fuels investor interest in the company's growth prospects.

Option traders explained further

Option traders are individuals or entities who engage in the buying and selling of options contracts. Options are financial derivatives that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset (such as stocks, commodities, or indices) at a specified price (known as the strike price) within a certain time frame (until the expiration date).

Option traders participate in the options market to speculate on the future price movements of the underlying asset, hedge against potential risks, or generate income through options trading strategies.