Argentina's largest union launches massive strike against Milei's Economic reforms

Argentina witnessed a major upheaval on Wednesday as the country's largest union initiated a 12-hour strike, accompanied by tens of thousands of workers protesting in Buenos Aires against the tough economic austerity measures and reforms implemented by President Javier Milei.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The General Confederation of Labour (CGT), a powerful umbrella union, led the strike, affecting various sectors, including transport, banks, and public services. This represents the most significant opposition to Milei's economic agenda since he assumed office, promising to address an economy grappling with 211 per cent inflation and substantial debt.

CGT's coordinated strike and protest were fuelled by discontent over Milei's ambitious reform plans, which include spending cuts and privatisation efforts. The demonstration took aim at two key initiatives by Milei: an "omnibus" bill currently in Congress and a "mega-decree" aimed at deregulating the economy.

Pablo Moyano, leader of the influential truckers union, voiced the sentiment at the main union event in Buenos Aires, stating, "The first cut this government is making is to the workers. Their labour reform aims to take away workers' rights."

The strike, which commenced at noon local time, had a significant impact on essential services, with disruptions reported in transport, banks, hospitals, and public services. Local airlines were compelled to cancel hundreds of flights, reflecting the widespread influence of the labour action.

Despite the challenges posed by the strike, Milei's government remains resolute in adhering to its reform plans. The CGT had previously used legal means to temporarily suspend certain labour-related measures in Milei's decree.

The focal points of discontent, the "omnibus" bill and the "mega-decree," are integral parts of Milei's strategy to stabilize Argentina's economy, grappling with triple-digit inflation and a substantial fiscal deficit.

The omnibus bill, recently approved by a committee in the lower chamber of deputies, faces opposition from the powerful Peronist bloc. Milei, an economist and former TV pundit, secured a surprising election victory last year, promising a delicate balancing act to rescue Argentina's economy while addressing deep-seated issues of poverty and debt.

Milei's government argues that the austerity measures are indispensable after years of excessive spending, resulting in substantial debts to both local and international creditors. A precarious $44 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund further underscores the economic challenges facing Argentina. In response to the strike, Milei's security minister, Patricia Bullrich, and former presidential election rival expressed determination, stating, "There is no strike that stops us, there is no threat that intimidates us."