Apple becomes world’s leading smartphone brand, surpasses Samsung: Report

US-based tech major Apple has surpassed Samsung to become the World's leading smartphone manufacturer in 2025, according to the latest report by Counterpoint Research. The iPhone makers' growth is fueled by the strong sales of the iPhone 17 series. The shift marks the first time in 14 years that Apple has surpassed its South Korean rival Samsung in Global shipments.



As per the data, Apple has cloaked the highest year-on-year growth among the leading five smartphone brands and secured a 20 per cent share in the international market. Apple has recorded a 10 per cent increase in sales compared to 2024.

While the growth is largely attributed to iPhone 17, which launched in 2025 as its iPhone 16 continues to dominate key Asian markets, including Indian, Japan, and Southeast Asia. In the last quarter of 2025, Apple clinched the top spot with a record 25 per cent of total global shipments.

In 2025, the global smartphone market recorded a modest growth of 2 per cent. However, Apple has been in an advantageous position due to growing demands for premium devices, along with the replacement cycle reaching millions of users who delayed upgrades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone 16 emerged as top top-selling brand in India the previous year, highlighting customers' preference for expensive, long-lasting handsets.



Samsung slipped to second place with a 19 per cent market share, despite recording a 5 per cent year-on-year growth supported by its mid-range A series and high-end Galaxy S25 and Z Fold 7 models.



However, the Korean manufacturers had faced several headwinds in Latin American and Western European markets, which erased gains made in Japan and other key markets.



Chinese manufacturer Xiomani retained its position as the third largest smartphone brand globally, securing a 13 per cent market share through striking a balance between premium features and efficient distribution in emerging markets.