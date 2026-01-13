In the annual Indian Army conference, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi mentioned how the nuclear rhetoric by Pakistan has been punctured. He also categorically noted that nothing of this sort was mentioned in the telephonic exchange between the DGMOs(Director General of Military Operations) of the two nuclear-armed countries. Aconversation that led to the pause in the cross-border firing. But he further noted, “No nuclear rhetoric was made during DGMO talks; only Pakistani politicians were indulging in nuclear rhetoric.”

It won’t be wrong to call Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif a motormouth, a tag he has been given even in his own country’s parliament. In May 2025, amidheightened tension between Pakistan and India, Asif, in an interview, said, 'If our existence is threatened, then nobody will exist.' He hinted at the use of nuclear assets, but he isn't the first to raise the nuke bogey. In an interview with news outlet Samaa TV, Asif said, "God forbid; if our existence is under threat, then nobody will exist. Pakistan will retaliate, and the generation will remember.



And as the international community was watching both nuclear-armed nations closely, Pakistan test-fired two missiles. This was done in a span of three days which was looked at as an attempt to exhibit military prowess.

