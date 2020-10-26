Ant Group's IPO listing will be the largest in history, claims Jack Ma

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba says the dual IPO (initial public offering) listings of the company Ant Group in Shanghai and Hong Kong would soon break the world record to become the biggest in history.

According to RT, the Ant Group is expected to raise $34.5 billion as part of its dual listing. This was based on the price of its shares on Monday. Jack Ma says that this would make Ant Group the largest listing in "human history", and hailing outside of New York City.

Also read: Vaccine tycoon overtakes Jack Ma to become China's richest, Asia's second-wealthiest



“It’s the first time that the pricing of such a big listing — the largest in human history — has been determined outside New York City,” the Chinese billionaire said, as reported by RT.

Further calling it a "miracle", the billionaire said that he couldn't have fathomed this three-five years ago. “We didn’t dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago”, he said.

Aramco's $29.4 billion listing in December 2020 set the world record. The Ant Group's dual listing worth $35 would break this record!

Ant Group owns Alipay, considered the world's most valuable unicorns. Earlier, the company had claimed how the listing would assist in the acceleration of the company's goal of "digitizing the service industry in China'', which they believe would also drive domestic demand.

Also read: Jack Ma summon: Petitioner's lawyer seeks stay on disposal of UC Browser's assets in India

Ant's Executive Chairman Eric Jing had earlier asserted the importance of becoming a public company, saying it would "enhance transparency to stakeholders'' that include customers, business partners, and employees.

Ant enjoys the backing of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, which was founded by Jack Ma, who owns 33 per cent of Ant's shares.

Alibaba had one of the largest IPOs in history amounting up to $25 billion valuation. Currently, the company's market capitalisation has grown to over $831 billion.