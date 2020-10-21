Amazon to allow employees to work from home till June 2021

Amazon.com Inc extended the timeline for its workers to resume work from office on Tuesday. Now, Amazon employees whose work can be done from home will be able to work from home till June 2020. The step has been taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021," Amazon spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Reuters. The extension is applicable globally.

Earlier, the option for work from home was available to employees until January 2020.

Recently, Amazon said that more than 19,000 of its frontline workers in the US had contracted coronavirus. Amazon faced flak from staff and unions that alleged it exposed employees to danger by keeping its warehouses open during the pandemic.

Twitter became first major tech company in May to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely. Microsoft said earlier this month that the company will allow employees to work up to half of their work hours remotely.

Facebook had said it would allow its employees to work from home till July next year, while Google had extended the remote working period for employees who do not need to be in the office till June.

(With Reuters inputs)