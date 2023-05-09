Amazon offers customers $10 to pick up purchases as it targets delivery costs: Report
Story highlights
Amazon for the last few days sent emails to an unknown number of Prime subscribers offering them $10 to retrieve an order of $25 or more at company pickup points at locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl's stores.
Amazon for the last few days sent emails to an unknown number of Prime subscribers offering them $10 to retrieve an order of $25 or more at company pickup points at locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl's stores.
E-commerce giant Amazon is offering customers $10 to pick up purchases rather than having them shipped to a home address, as the company has joined other retailers in racing to slash costs for home delivery and returns. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Tuesday (May 9), Amazon for the last few days sent emails to an unknown number of Prime subscribers offering them $10 to retrieve an order of $25 or more at company pickup points at locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl's stores.
Dean Maciuba, a New York-based shipping consultant, was one of the customers who received the offer. Speaking to Reuters, Maciuba said that the increasing use of Amazon pick-up points would help the company bypass costly residential package dropoffs and it is a huge opportunity for the company to reduce the cost of delivery. It also helps train consumers to tender returns directly to the company, Maciuba added.
Last month, the e-commerce giant started charging customers a $1 fee if they returned their packages via a United Parcel Service (UPS) store when there is an Amazon pickup/return location closer to their delivery address.
Speaking to Business Insider on April 12, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said that the company always offers a free option for customers to return their items. "If a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a $1 fee," Kelly added.
For years, Amazon has worked to train customers to expect fast, no-fee deliveries and returns. But as the company tightens its belt after a period of explosive growth, it has made numerous moves to reduce delivery-related costs across the board.
Last year, Amazon hiked the price of its annual Prime subscription which includes free shipping benefits by $20 to $139. And in February this year, it raised minimum order thresholds for free grocery delivery. As per the new policy, delivery fees for Amazon Fresh would be $3.95 for orders of $100 to $150, $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100 and $9.95 for orders of less than $50.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.