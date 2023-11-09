Amazon music division faces job cuts. Here are the details

Amazon.com has initiated job cuts within its Music division, marking the latest in a series of layoffs affecting over 27,000 employees within the retail giant over the past year.

According to Reuters, the job cuts, which have impacted employees in Latin America, North America, and Europe, were confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson who declined to specify the exact number of employees affected.

The spokesperson emphasised the company's commitment to monitoring organisational needs and prioritising customer-centric goals while assuring continued investment in Amazon Music. The layoffs in the Music division follow recent job cuts in Amazon's Studios, Video, and Music communication staff, highlighting broader adjustments within the company.

Despite the ongoing workforce adjustments, Amazon reported strong third-quarter net income, surpassing analyst estimates and projecting revenue for the crucial fourth quarter in line with expectations. The fourth quarter holds particular significance for Amazon, encompassing the holiday shopping season.

While no mass layoff filings have been made in major employee centres like Washington State, California, or New York, the strategic trimming of roles suggests a focus on efficiency and streamlining operations.

Amazon Music, a player in the competitive music streaming arena alongside Spotify, Pandora, Google, and Apple, had raised its monthly subscription price earlier this year. The service encompasses not only music streaming but also podcasts, adding to its competitive edge in the market.

The ongoing job cuts within the Music division align with Amazon's broader strategy to optimise resources and refine its portfolio in response to evolving market conditions.

(With inputs from Reuters)