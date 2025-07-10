Amazon joins 10-minute delivery race in Delhi, takes on Blinkit and Zepto

Amazon has officially rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in Delhi, marking its second major city launch in India as part of its aggressive push into the rapidly growing quick commerce sector. The e-commerce giant, which previously introduced the service in select pin codes of Bengaluru late last year, is now expanding Amazon Now to other parts of the country, responding to the increasing consumer demand for ultra-fast deliveries.

The service, which offers delivery of daily essentials within 10 minutes, is part of Amazon’s strategy to tap into India's $7 billion quick commerce market, dominated by companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Amazon’s entry into this space signals its commitment to being a key player in a segment that is quickly overtaking traditional e-commerce in terms of consumer adoption.

Amazon’s aggressive play to compete

With consumers increasingly seeking faster delivery options, Amazon is doubling down on Amazon Now to compete with established players. According to a report by Bain and Flipkart, quick commerce platforms now account for more than two-thirds of online grocery orders and around 10 per cent of e-retail spending in 2024.

Amazon Now will be available for select Delhi localities through the Amazon app under the “Now” tab. The service will initially offer a curated selection of daily essentials and aims to address customer needs with ultra-fast deliveries. Based on early positive feedback, Amazon has indicated that it plans to expand Amazon Now to other cities in the coming months, continuing its focus on offering rapid, reliable service to its Prime members.

“We are excited with the initial customer response and positive feedback,” an Amazon spokesperson told the media. “Based on this, we’re now expanding the service over the next few months.”

This latest expansion is part of Amazon’s broader investment in India. The company has already committed more than ₹2,000 crore ($233 million) this year to scale its logistics and operations in the country, with plans to open more than 30 new delivery stations across tier II and tier III cities. Amazon is betting heavily on the growth potential of the quick commerce market, which is set to hit $5.38 billion by 2030, according to reports.

The move comes at a time when quick commerce is rapidly reshaping consumer behaviour. Once limited to large cities, services like Amazon Now are increasingly reaching tier II and tier III cities, where rising disposable incomes and changing shopping habits are driving the demand for instant deliveries. Companies like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart have already established strong footholds in these markets, and Amazon’s entry adds a fresh layer of competition to the sector.

The competitive landscape and Amazon's strategic push

Amazon's late entry into the sub-60-minute delivery race pits the company directly against dominant players in the Indian market. According to a recent report by Motilal Oswal, Blinkit controls 46 per cent of the market, followed by Zepto with 29 per cent, and Swiggy Instamart at 25 per cent. However, analysts believe Amazon’s scale and resources could allow it to shake up the market dynamics in the long run.

In response to the growing quick commerce trend, Flipkart also launched its own service, Flipkart Minutes, earlier this year, which now operates across 14 cities. Amazon, however, seems well-positioned to challenge the incumbents, thanks to its existing network of nearly 2,000 delivery centers and its deep commitment to expanding its logistics infrastructure.