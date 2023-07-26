Alphabet's Q2 earnings exceed expectations, Microsoft sees stock dip

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has exceeded expectations with its second-quarter earnings, experiencing a remarkable surge in profits. The company attributes this growth to the consistent demand for its cloud services and a notable rebound in advertising revenue. In response to the company's strong performance, Alphabet announced that its long-time CFO, Ruth Porat, would be taking on a new role while they actively searched for a new finance chief.



The steady demand for its cloud services and a significant resurgence in advertising primarily drove Alphabet's impressive earnings. As a result, the company's stock rose by an impressive 8 percent in after-hours trade. On the same note, competitor Microsoft saw a marginal dip in its shares following its own earnings report on Tuesday, while Meta Platforms, another company heavily reliant on advertising revenues, saw a positive climb of up to 2 percent.



During an earnings call, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler revealed that a substantial 80 percent of advertisers now utilize at least one AI-driven search product. The company has ambitious plans to integrate generative AI technology into other products, including Gmail, Google Photos, and its Android mobile operating system. Generative AI has the capability to create text, images, and videos that closely resemble human-produced content.



Reuters cited Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at Investing.com, who stated that Google's earnings per share surpassed expectations at a critical juncture when investors were uncertain about its ability to compete with other tech giants amidst the AI revolution. The substantial margin by which Google exceeded projections strongly indicates that the company is now entering a new phase of growth.

Google Cloud revenue surges, advertiser spending boosts earnings

Google Cloud, one of the major cloud service providers, reported an impressive 28 percent increase in revenue, reaching $8.1 billion. This exceeded expectations of $7.75 billion and maintained a similar growth rate to that of the first quarter. In comparison. Advertisers, who account for a large portion of Alphabet's earnings, have reduced their expenditure on unproven platforms, benefiting both Google and Facebook's Meta Platforms.



The shift in advertiser spending patterns has also played a significant role in Alphabet's success. Advertisers, who contribute substantially to Alphabet's earnings, have redirected their investments away from unproven platforms, benefiting both Google and Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook. This change in spending behavior has further bolstered Alphabet's impressive earnings performance.



Alphabet's second-quarter financial results are expected to provide reassurance to investors who were concerned about a potential slowdown in advertising following the rapid growth of web services during the pandemic as customers returned to offline purchasing.

Microsoft's stock declines amid cloud service slowdown

Meanwhile, Microsoft witnessed its stock decline on Tuesday by four percent as the firm revealed a slowing in the growth of certain sections of its business, despite the company's multiple AI efforts, including collaborations with OpenAI and Meta.

While the tech giant surpassed Wall Street expectations with $56.2 billion in revenue, exceeding the projected $55.5 billion, its latest earnings report revealed lackluster revenue growth for its cloud service, Azure. In the fourth quarter of the year, Azure revenue increased by only 26 percent, a slight decrease compared to the 27 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Earlier this year, Microsoft expanded its collaboration with OpenAI, with the ChatGPT developer providing AI capabilities for Microsoft Azure and other AI technologies. This strategic alliance is believed to position the company to potentially surpass its competitor, Google, which also announced its quarterly profits on Thursday.