Alcohol sales soar online in US amid coronavirus

People in the United States are buying more alcohol than ever before, especially online amid the "shelter-in-place" order due to Covid-19.

According to statistics released by American information, data and measurement firm, Nielsen, online alcoholic beverage sales increased 441 per cent and 387 per cent during the first two weeks of April itself.

Also read: No benefit, higher death rate for malaria drug in coronavirus study

Since customers are staying at home due to the fear of getting infected by the virus, they are gravitating towards delivery.

Startup company Drizly which delivers alcohol from stores to customers in nearly 200 US cities, said that ''sales have been so strong that its growth keeps breaking the previous week's record''.

Also read: US state sues China's leaders over coronavirus

New customers have doubled and are currently making up 33 per cent of the company's total sales.

"Consumer awareness of the alcohol ecommerce category has exploded over the last six weeks, as more people turn to delivery services as a safer alternative," said Drizly's CEO Cory Rellas.

In the first week of April, online wine sales represented the industry's fastest-growing product, according to Nielsen, because of the Easter holiday.

Meanwhile, wine grew 36.5 per cent in comparison to the previous year and up 5.2 per cent from the previous week.