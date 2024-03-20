Airbus CEO expresses concern over Boeing's ongoing technical issues

In a recent statement at the "Europe 2024" conference in Berlin, Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, expressed his deep concern over the ongoing technical issues faced by its American rival, Boeing.

Faury emphasised the detrimental impact these problems have on the entire aerospace industry, highlighting the importance of quality and safety in aviation.

According to Reuters, Faury remarked, "I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry as a whole."

Boeing, grappling with a series of technical challenges, faced a significant blow in January when one of its 737 MAX 9 jets experienced a door plug blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight.

This incident drew widespread attention and raised questions about the safety and reliability of Boeing's aircraft.

More recently, Boeing encountered another setback when it instructed airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to inspect flight deck switches following a sudden mid-air dive incident involving a LATAM Airlines plane.

The incident left over 50 passengers injured, further highlighting the urgency for Boeing to address safety concerns promptly.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire echoed Faury's sentiments, emphasising the contrasting situations between Airbus and Boeing.

Le Maire stated, "I prefer Airbus' situation to that of Boeing," indicating a perception of Airbus being in a relatively better position compared to its American counterpart.

The remarks made by Faury and Le Maire underscore the gravity of the situation facing Boeing and its broader implications for the aerospace industry.