Airbnb lays off some of its recruiting staff to become a 'more focused company'

Airbnb, the home rental-major, laid off "some" of its recruiting staff this week, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The San Francisco-headquartered company, however, noted that it is not an indication of more widespread layoffs within the company.

The Airbnb layoff decision, however, affects less than 0.4 per cent of the company's total workforce. Airbnb has a total workforce of about 6,800, according to company's official statement.

"We have become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years," Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement. The Airbnb spokesperson added that the company expects to grow its headcount later in 2023.

The company had said in February that it expects headcount growth in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in 2023. Last year, the headcount growth was 11 per cent, according to an official noting of the company.

During the thick of Covid pandemic, the Airbnb had laid off 25 per cent of its workforce, translating into nearly 1,900 employees. The decision was taken after rental major's business came to a near standstill as pandemic-led restrictions dominated the world.

Who else is executing mass layoffs?

Last month, Facebook's parent company Meta delayed finalising the team budgets at multiple levels as it reportedly began setting up the backdrop for yet another round of job cuts. A report in Financial Times, citing two Meta employees, said that there has been a lack of clarity on matters such as team budgets as well as "future headcounts" at Meta.

In past few months, other tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft too have announced thousands of layoffs citing the economic downturn and the need to cut the costs of operations. There are no speculations for lay offs at these companies in the near future.

