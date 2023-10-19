Air India Express unveils new identity and bold expansion plans 

Air India Express and AIX Connect, subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India Group, have launched a unified brand identity under the name "Air India Express." This new identity was introduced on the latest Boeing B737-8 aircraft during its flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai, highlighting a significant milestone, Deccan Herald reported.

The rebranding features a fresh visual identity with the Tata Group selecting orange and turquoise as primary colours, complemented by tangerine and ice blue as secondary colours, following Air India's recent brand makeover.

The integrated entity of Air India Express and AirAsia India will now operate solely as Air India Express, marking the end of the AIX India brand. The report by Deccan Herald cited Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, clarified that while designator codes IX and I5 will persist for some time, all services, sales, and distribution will consolidate under the unified Air India Express brand.

Two B-737-8 aircraft, out of a total order of 470, have already joined Air India Express' fleet. These aircraft will soon begin commercial operations, with the first flight scheduled on the Delhi-Guwahati-Imphal route on October 19.

Air India Express is set to expand ambitiously, planning to induct 50 new aircraft into its fleet within the next 15 months. This expansion will see the airline double in size over the next five years, targeting a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft. The airline is also eyeing expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India, along with extending its reach to the Gulf, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

According to a Times of India report, Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India and Chairman of Air India Express, emphasised the magnitude of this expansion, noting that on average, the Air India Group will take delivery of one new aircraft every six days until the end of 2024. He also mentioned that the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express is progressing well, along with the planning and approvals for the merger of Air India and Vistara. Simultaneously, India's largest training academy is making substantial progress in its development.