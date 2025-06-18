/AI talent poaching intensifies: Meta offers $100 million bonuses to OpenAI employees as it struggles to keep pace in the AI race

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has escalated its recruitment efforts in a high-stakes attempt to build its own artificial intelligence (AI) empire.

According to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Meta has made offers to some of his best engineers, including signing bonuses of up to $100 million and annual compensation packages worth even more.

Despite these lavish incentives, Altman confirmed on a recent episode of the Uncapped podcast that OpenAI’s top talent has remained steadfast and declined to accept Meta's overtures.

“Meta started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team,” Altman said. “You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that (in) compensation per year. At least, so far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that.”

The massive offers from Meta come as part of a broader, aggressive strategy to accelerate its AI efforts. Meta, which has struggled to keep pace with competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Amazon in the AI race, has recently doubled down on its commitment to AI by investing billions in both talent and cutting-edge technology.

These efforts include the launch of its new “superintelligence” division, aimed at creating AI systems that exceed human cognitive capabilities.

Altman’s remarks underscore the growing competition for top-tier AI talent. The pursuit of elite engineers has reached a fever pitch in Silicon Valley, with companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Google making offers that rival those of professional athletes in other industries.

Researchers who specialise in AI are now some of the most sought-after individuals in the tech world, with offers running into the tens of millions of dollars.

Meta’s aggressive AI push

Meta’s ambitions in AI have grown bolder in recent months. The company recently announced a monumental $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, a leader in AI data processing and labelling.

The deal gives Meta a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI and brings its CEO, Alexandr Wang, on board to lead Meta's newly formed superintelligence lab.

In addition to the investment in Scale, Meta has reportedly offered generous compensation packages to top AI researchers from OpenAI and Google, hoping to assemble a team capable of competing with the industry’s elite.

Despite these investments, Meta has faced challenges in its pursuit of AI dominance. The company has delayed the release of its next major AI model due to concerns about its capabilities, with sources claiming that internal struggles over product development and leadership have hindered progress.

Moreover, while Meta has released several open-source AI models, including the Llama series, it has faced criticism for allegedly overstating the performance of these models compared to the models developed by competitors like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini.

One of the most ambitious aspects of Meta's AI strategy is the formation of a “superintelligence” unit, which aims to create an AI system that surpasses human intelligence. This project is being led by Alexandr Wang, who left Scale AI for Meta in a move that highlights the growing value placed on AI expertise.

Meta’s superintelligence lab is expected to drive innovations in technologies such as self-driving cars and robotic systems, giving the company a competitive edge in both the AI and hardware sectors.

The AI talent war intensifies

Meta’s high-profile recruitment efforts are part of a broader trend in the tech industry, where AI talent has become the hottest commodity. Since OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in 2022, the AI arms race has escalated to a level never seen before, with companies vying to secure the brightest minds in machine learning and natural language processing.

The importance of individual contributors (ICs) in the AI field cannot be overstated. Researchers with specialised expertise are seen as pivotal to the success of AI models, with the best talent having the potential to make or break the trajectory of a company’s AI ambitions. This has led to a scramble for top engineers, with some researchers receiving offers worth tens of millions of dollars in salary and bonuses.

For instance, Google’s DeepMind has reportedly offered AI researchers compensation packages in the ballpark of $20 million per year, along with expedited equity grants.

Similarly, OpenAI has been forced to offer significant retention bonuses to prevent its talent from jumping ship. Meta’s lavish recruitment offers are part of this ongoing battle for AI supremacy, with Mark Zuckerberg overseeing efforts to recruit leading researchers from rival companies.

This battle for AI talent has also drawn in other major players like Amazon and Microsoft, who are investing billions in AI startups and expanding their own research divisions.

Microsoft, for instance, has poured more than $13 billion into OpenAI, while Amazon has invested heavily in the AI startup Anthropic. With the stakes so high, no company in Silicon Valley can afford to be left behind in the race to dominate the AI landscape.

Race to stay competitive

Despite its aggressive hiring tactics and massive investments, Meta’s position in the AI race is still far from secure. The company has been criticised for its perceived slow progress in AI development, especially in comparison to OpenAI and Google.

Meta’s efforts to build a competitive AI lab have been hampered by employee churn, internal management struggles, and a series of product releases that have failed to meet expectations.

One of the major challenges Meta faces is its reliance on an open-source strategy. While the company has released models like Llama to the public, which has allowed third-party developers to build on top of them, some have criticised Meta for inflating the capabilities of its models to make them appear more competitive with industry leaders.

Furthermore, Meta's internal divisions have led to infighting and delays in product development, leaving the company vulnerable to the rapid advancements made by its rivals.

The war for AI supremacy is not just about technology; it’s about securing the best minds to create the next generation of intelligent systems. With companies like Meta and OpenAI vying for the brightest engineers, the future of AI will likely be shaped by the talent that is recruited today.

As Meta continues its push to assemble a superintelligence team, the question remains: will it be able to close the gap and compete with the likes of OpenAI and Google? Only time will tell.